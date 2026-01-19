‘Something is not right’: Family seeks answers after teen’s death in Whitney Mesa Park fire

Samantha Carpenter described her brother, Kevin Reed, as family-oriented, always ready to help, and passionate about BMX racing. He had been living in an encampment at the park.

A memorial at Whitney Mesa Recreation Area for 19-year-old Kevin Reed, whose relatives said died in a brush fire at the park on Jan. 14, 2026. (Summer Carpenter)

Summer Carpenter said her family is still searching for answers about the death of her younger brother.

Carpenter is the sister of 19-year-old Kevin Reed, who relatives say was found dead after a brush fire at Whitney Mesa Park on Wednesday. The blaze, which began around 4:30 a.m. and spread to nearby homes in Henderson, was extinguished several hours later.

Later that morning, Henderson Fire Department Chief Scott Vivier told reporters that someone had died in the fire and that their death, along with the cause of the fire, was still under investigation. Spokespeople with the City of Henderson and the Clark County Coroner’s Office did not return the Review-Journal’s inquiries to confirm whether Reed was the decedent.

“We really don’t know what happened, but we know that something is not right,” Carpenter said, discussing the circumstances of Reed’s death.

She described her brother as family-oriented, always ready to help and passionate about BMX racing. He had been living in an encampment inside the park while in between the homes of friends and relatives.

Carpenter said that investigators told her that other people living in the encampment had escaped the fire, but Reed did not.

“We want to know why nobody helped him,” Carpenter added.

Reed graduated from Green Valley High School in 2024. That same year, his mother died. Carpenter said it felt like her family couldn’t catch a break.

Days passed before officials confirmed on Friday that the person killed in the fire was her brother. In the meantime, she and Reed’s foster parents, Chris Waters and Oscar Camacho-Waters, kept trying to reach him, convinced his silence meant that only his phone had been destroyed in the flames.

Reed’s family has since set up a GoFundMe to cover expenses for his funeral, cremation, and provide travel and support for his loved ones.

“He was such a sweet boy,” Carpenter said. “Now we have to bury him, and it’s very hard.”

A previous version of this story misstated Carpenter’s name.

