Source: Henderson police chief told to take buyout or be fired
Hollie Chadwick, Henderson’s chief since May 1, 2023, has been placed on a three-week administrative leave, according to the unnamed source.
Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick has been put on leave and told to take a buyout or be fired, a source said Thursday.
“The Henderson police chief was put on a three-week administrative leave where at the end of that leave, she can accept a buyout or be fired,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.
A city spokesperson on Thursday night confirmed that Chadwick was on leave.
“Chief Hollie Chadwick is on leave,” Madeleine Skains said in an email Thursday night.
Deputy Chief Itzhak Henn is the acting chief, Skains said.
“We cannot comment further on personnel matters,” Skains said.
Chadwick, who joined the Henderson Police Department in 2002, was appointed chief of police on May 1, 2023.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
Contact Traci Wilson at twilson@reviewjournal.com. Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal Assistant City Editor Brett Clarkson contributed to this story.