Source: Henderson police chief told to take buyout or be fired

Hollie Chadwick, Henderson’s chief since May 1, 2023, has been placed on a three-week administrative leave, according to the unnamed source.

Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick stands at attention as the colors are presented during the grand opening ceremonies and open house of the new Henderson West Police Substation on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Henderson .(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Henderson’s new Chief of Police Hollie Chadwick addresses a crowd of Henderson residents and local officials during a meet and greet event on Monday, July 10, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick has been put on leave and told to take a buyout or be fired, a source said Thursday.

“The Henderson police chief was put on a three-week administrative leave where at the end of that leave, she can accept a buyout or be fired,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

A city spokesperson on Thursday night confirmed that Chadwick was on leave.

“Chief Hollie Chadwick is on leave,” Madeleine Skains said in an email Thursday night.

Deputy Chief Itzhak Henn is the acting chief, Skains said.

“We cannot comment further on personnel matters,” Skains said.

Chadwick, who joined the Henderson Police Department in 2002, was appointed chief of police on May 1, 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

