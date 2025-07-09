105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Sources: Henderson police supervisors offered ultimatum

Henderson Police and Fire Departments pictured, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ ...
Henderson Police and Fire Departments pictured, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Reggie Rader. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reggie Rader. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A USPS removes a “closed” notice after the facility fully reopened in Henderson J ...
Henderson post office reopens after employees discover mercury
Popular pilates-inspired workout coming to Henderson
A male grackle hops through the grass at Wetlands Park, near the Duck Creek Trailhead on Wednes ...
This is how Clark County Wetlands Park will recover from recent fires
Debbi Grim poses for a portrait inside of her senior living complex on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 ...
‘I just want this fixed:’ Henderson resident urging city to use new law to fix faulty water system
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2025 - 5:53 pm
 

Two Henderson Police Department supervisors are heading for retirement, the city said on Tuesday, though two sources told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the departing officers were asked to resign or be fired.

Deputy Chief Brandon Brooks and Capt. Anthony Niswonger were alerted Monday of the ultimatum and were given until Thursday to make a decision, the sources said. Neither could immediately be reached for comment, but a city spokesperson said Brooks and Niswonger have notified officials that they will retire from the department, effective Aug. 1, and also thanked the two for their service.

The reported ultimatums to Brooks and Niswonger came the same day new Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader began his post, but it’s not yet clear who was responsible for handing down the decision. The city did not answer a question asking who at the city made the decision to pose the ultimatum.

Former deputy chief Jonathan Boucher retired June 19 after he was reportedly issued a similar demand earlier in the month, and ex-chief Hollie Chadwick also was given the same choice in the lead-up to her March 6 firing.

In the case of Chadwick, Henderson City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause said she lost confidence in Chadwick’s ability to improve the culture and operations within the department. Chadwick was not fired for cause or misconduct, Garcia-Vause has previously said, and the city did not provide a reason for Boucher’s retirement.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
A’s manager Kotsay buys Henderson home
By / RJ

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay purchased a home in Henderson a month after his contract was extended through the first season the team plans to be in Las Vegas, records show.

MORE STORIES