Sources: Henderson police supervisors offered ultimatum

Two Henderson Police Department supervisors are heading for retirement, the city said on Tuesday, though two sources told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the departing officers were asked to resign or be fired.

Deputy Chief Brandon Brooks and Capt. Anthony Niswonger were alerted Monday of the ultimatum and were given until Thursday to make a decision, the sources said. Neither could immediately be reached for comment, but a city spokesperson said Brooks and Niswonger have notified officials that they will retire from the department, effective Aug. 1, and also thanked the two for their service.

The reported ultimatums to Brooks and Niswonger came the same day new Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader began his post, but it’s not yet clear who was responsible for handing down the decision. The city did not answer a question asking who at the city made the decision to pose the ultimatum.

Former deputy chief Jonathan Boucher retired June 19 after he was reportedly issued a similar demand earlier in the month, and ex-chief Hollie Chadwick also was given the same choice in the lead-up to her March 6 firing.

In the case of Chadwick, Henderson City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause said she lost confidence in Chadwick’s ability to improve the culture and operations within the department. Chadwick was not fired for cause or misconduct, Garcia-Vause has previously said, and the city did not provide a reason for Boucher’s retirement.

