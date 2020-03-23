Southern Nevada governments closing playgrounds amid coronavirus fears

The municipalities are shutting down areas of parks where people can be in close proximity.

Southern Nevada governments are closing playgrounds Monday amid concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, officials said.

Clark County, Henderson and North Las Vegas have all announced closures. Las Vegas has not announced any closures.

The county is restricting public access to its park restroom facilities as well, while Henderson and North Las Vegas said city sports courts and skate parks would be included in closures.

Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said the decision came after officials were concerned over an apparent lack of social distancing.

Richards said the city wants people to go out to Henderson’s parks, but wants them to keep at least six feet of space between themselves and others.

Signage going up Monday will remind people using the parks to keep their distance, she said.

Open spaces at North Las Vegas parks will also remain open as long as social distancing is practiced, city spokesman Patrick Walker said in an email.

“We have noticed people congregating in groups and we hope they will adhere to the governor’s orders,” he wrote. “We will continue working with our local, state and federal partners to do what we can to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.”

Signs will be posted and yellow caution tape will be placed around all county playgrounds, according to Richard Mueller, spokesman for county Parks and Recreation.

Mueller said in a statement that park maintenance staff will check playgrounds and parks daily to ensure the signage and caution tape remained up.

The county’s outdoor park spaces and trails, however, will remain open to the public. The county operates 100 public parks.

Last week, Summerlin announced closures of its playgrounds. Open spaces in the master-planned community remain accessible.

