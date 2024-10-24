Speeding motorcyclist killed in Henderson crash, police say

Henderson police said speed is considered a factor in a crash Wednesday night that left a motorcyclist dead.

A Henderson police vehicle is seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to the area of Horizon Drive and Greenway Road in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that a red 2007 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west on Horizon, approaching Greenway at a high speed.

Authorities said the motorcycle failed to stop at a steady red signal and crashed into a white 2021 Tesla Model Y, which was turning north onto Greenway from eastbound Horizon.

The 36-year-old motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The identity of the motorcyclist, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the crash may call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 311, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.