St. Patrick’s Day parade draws crowds to downtown Henderson — PHOTOS

Sarah Benson, 19, walks her costumed corgi Betty Sue in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Joe Archer rides a Penny-farthing in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Scott Rice, with Southern Nevada Sons and Daughters of Erin, dresses as Saint Patrick to lead the the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Cheri Delarosa, with the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America Zel-Neva Court 96, gives out high fives in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Children run out into the street during the parade to hug Charmander and Squirtel, two Pokemon, in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Parade goers line Water Street in Henderson, Nev., the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Irish and American flags flutter in the wind at the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Zelzah Shriners Las Vegas Legion of honor waves to the crowd in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Cub Scout Jayden Riano, center, with Pack 256, lags behind his group as he takes time to make sure each kid gets a piece of candy in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Digger Hawkins, left, and Jeff Bartholomew, right, both with Grape Expectations Nevada School of Winemaking, walk in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Henderson Municipal Chief Judge Mark Steven walks in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Parade goers line Water Street in Henderson, Nev., the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dennis Spelingagri rides his motorcycle in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Brooke Leaver gets a refill of candy to throw to parade goers from her dad Bill Leaver, 37, in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Brian Troxel, far right, and Erik Pappa, center right, with the Sons of Norway, jokingly charge at parade goers lining the streets of the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Nate Mack Spirit Squad performs in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Two members of the Society of Light-saber Duelists UNLV chapter break into a fight during the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Super Summer Theatre float passes in front of the fair rides at the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dancers with the Scoil Rince Ni Riada Irish Dance school perform in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A drummer with the Las Vegas Emerald Society march in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. The Emerald society brings together bagpipers from police and fire departments under one banner. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Henderson city mayor Debra March, middle in fire truck basket, waves to the crowd in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Henderson city mayor Debra March, middle, rides in fire truck in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Las Vegas Emerald Society marches in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. The Emerald society brings together bagpipers from police and fire departments under one banner. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Bagpipers with the Las Vegas Emerald Society march in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. The Emerald society brings together bagpipers from police and fire departments under one banner. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Shamrocks, leprechauns and Celtic music and dance were the order of the day as Henderson’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade marched down Water Street on Saturday.

The parade was a highlight of the 53rd annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival.

Saturday’s parade included more than 100 entries, including floats and community groups, according to a news release from the city of Henderson.

The three-day festival began Friday evening, moved into full swing from 10 a.m.. to 10 p.m. Saturday and will continue from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St.

Admission to the festival is free, but some activities require tickets that can be purchased at the festival.

In addition to Saturday’s parade, the festival also features a carnival, a car show presented by the Boulder City Cruisin Association, live performances by Irish bands and Celtic dancers, including the Los Angeles-based Ploughboys, making their first appearance at the festival.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the festival’s official charity, St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which is dedicated to funding childhood cancer research, the release said.

For more information, visit cityofhenderson.com.