Stop ‘getting defensive,’ Henderson city manager told police chief before firing, emails show

The rift between Henderson’s then police chief Hollie Chadwick and her new boss Stephanie Garcia-Vause was evident in emails between the two in the weeks before Garcia-Vause fired Chadwick.

The rift between Henderson’s then police chief Hollie Chadwick and her new boss Stephanie Garcia-Vause was evident in emails between the two in the weeks before Garcia-Vause fired Chadwick, according to public documents and emails released by city officials Thursday.

In one email, Garcia-Vause scolded Chadwick for being too “defensive” in her communications.

“We need to create positive changes in HPD (and) change is difficult and requires a lot of work,” Garcia-Vause wrote in the Feb. 5 email. “To be successful in leading the changes, I need you to refrain from immediately getting defensive when I ask questions or whenever a problem is brought to your attention.”

In the same email, Garcia-Vause also chided Chadwick for not showing up to a retirement celebration for former Henderson City Councilman Dan Shaw, telling Chadwick that it was “not acceptable that neither you nor anyone from your command team was present.” Shaw left office in January after falling short in his re-election bid.

Following a public information request from the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media outlets earlier this year, the city on Thursday released nearly 250 pages of emails, employee satisfaction surveys and other documents, mostly in reference to the Henderson Police Department. Mostof the emails are from early this year.

Garcia-Vause also questioned perceived “favoritism” within the police department. She also told Chadwick in the Feb. 5 email that she was requiring Chadwick to meet with a consultant every week to “review current operations” and to determine “what we can do to make improvements.”

Ultimately, Garcia-Vause decided those improvements couldn’t be made with Chadwick at the helm. When she announced Chadwick’s firing on March 6, Garcia-Vause said that she had lost confidence in Chadwick’s ability to improve the department’s culture and operations.

On May 28, Garcia-Vause announced that Chadwick’s successor would be Metropolitan Police Department veteran Reggie Rader.

Running for mayor

But Chadwick isn’t going away quietly. On May 22, the fired police chief announced she is running to become the city’s next mayor. To do so, she would have to unseat incumbent Michelle Romero.

Chadwick has her fair share of supporters in Henderson. After sources told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Feb. 13 that Chadwick had been given an ultimatum to resign or be fired, some residents protested. A petition started on Feb. 15 on Change.org to reinstate Chadwick amassed nearly 2,000 signatures.

Until the announcement of the firing, the city had only stated that Chadwick was on leave. In a March 4 City Council meeting, dozens of residents criticized city officials for what they said was a lack of transparency.

Romero and other city officials have rebuffed those criticisms, citing a city policy to not discuss personnel matters.

New city manager

In the Feb. 5 email, Garcia-Vause, who took over for former Henderson City Manager Richard Derrick in January, outlined 16 measures that she wanted improvement or clarification on with respect to Henderson police.

In one paragraph, Garcia-Vause told the then chief that her “management style is very different than my predecessor’s style.” In another, Garcia-Vause wrote that she knows that Chadwick did not “feel supported by me.”

In the trove of emails, Garcia-Vause repeatedly requested information and explanations from Chadwick and others in the Police Department. One request was for an “analysis” of all “officer-involved shootings” for the past two years.

Another request was for an analysis of all “use of force incidents” going back two years. In both cases, Chadwick wrote back asking for a 30-day extension to get the city manager the information.

Chadwick’s tenure as Henderson’s police chief began in 2023, and it wasn’t without controversy.

She cleared the disciplinary record of a detective who was accused of hurling a racial slur and urging the killings of Mexicans and Black Lives Matter protesters, a 2023 Review-Journal investigation found. The detective, Kevin LaPeer, denied the accusations.

In February 2024, another Review-Journal investigation reported that Chadwick reversed recommendations to fire officers who were found to have conspired to cover up a suspected DUI car crash involving an off-duty co-worker, according to police investigative records.

Chadwick declined to comment to the Review-Journal for those investigations, and through a campaign spokesperson has denied allegations of a cover-up.

For this story, Chadwick couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Refuting allegations

In some of the emails released Thursday, Garcia-Vause leveled allegations that Chadwick denied.

In an email dated Dec. 9, 2024, Garcia-Vause, then an assistant city manager in Henderson, questioned whether Chadwick “left” a conference she was attending in Louisana to “visit friends instead of attending the conference.” Chadwick denied the accusation.

In the same email, Garcia-Vause told the then-chief that “there have been several representations that you cannot express a difference of opinion without fear of career ending/limiting consequences” in the Henderson Police Department. Chadwick replied that “there is no merit” to the allegation.

In another email dated Feb. 5, Garcia-Vause instructed Chadwick to “hand over” the “responsibilities of the department’s (public information office) division” to the city’s department of communications by Feb. 24.

Garcia-Vause wrote that the change was needed because “having a department PIO division outside of the city’s public information office is inefficient and leads to inconsistencies.”

Overworked and underpaid

Also included in the trove of documents released Thursday were results from an October 2024 survey submitted by Sacramento, California-based CPS HR Consulting that asked police employees to report their level of engagement and to list what changes they would make to the department.

The responses were anonymous, but more than 330 comments were submitted. (The department has more than 400 sworn officers and civilian employees, according to its website.) While some responses defended city and department leadership, a large portion of respondents stated they felt overworked and underpaid, and suffered from low morale.

“All management in the police department should take notice how our Chief treats employees and they should follow her example,” one comment stated. Another said Chadwick was “doing a great job and needs no further suggestions, just continued support.”

Others disagreed, with some calling for outside oversight over the department, and others lamenting working conditions that have made retaining employees difficult.

“We are one bad day away from being short so many officers that we can no longer defend and service the city like we should,” another comment stated. “There are dozens of current officers who have applications in at other agencies right now and all it takes is for several of them to get selected and this department is down an entire squads worth of individuals which would be devastating to the already depleted patrol staffing.

“This isn’t a complaint; this is a cry for help and sadly its being ignored,” the feedback continued.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X. Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X. or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.