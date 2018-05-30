Stretch of Stephanie Street in Henderson to be repaved

A stretch of Stephanie Street will be repaved between the 215 Beltway and Cielo Abierto Way starting next Tuesday, Henderson city officials said.

(Courtesy)

Plans also call for sidewalk improvements, storm drain pipe installation and making some adjustments to existing utility lines, city spokeswoman Kathy Blaha said. Work is scheduled for 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

Construction is expected to wrap up by October on the $1.2 million project, funded through the county’s fuel revenue indexing tax.

Stephanie Street and Cielo Abierto Way, Henderson