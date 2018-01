Students ages 10 to 18 got a chance to try out a new experience during the Drone Race for Beginners event Sunday at the Henderson Multigenerational Center.

Alpha Drone co-owner and professional drone pilot Shaun Capalingo maneuvers his aircraft during a drone demonstration and race event at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Sunday, January 28, 2018. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Alpha Drone co-owner and professional drone pilot Shaun Capalingo, center, gives flying pointers to Jace Frazier, 9, and Easton Schiffmacher, 11, during a drone demonstration and race event at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Sunday, January 28, 2018. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Alpha Drone's Marcus Johnson shows youngster how to build a drone during a drone demonstration and race event at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Sunday, January 28, 2018. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Alpha Drone's Alan Genn makes a hand gesture to maneuver his DJI Spark camera drone during a drone demonstration and race event at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Sunday, January 28, 2018. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Alpha Drone's Steven Williams maneuvers the DJI Inspire 2 camera drone during a drone demonstration and race event at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Sunday, January 28, 2018. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Shaun Capalingo, Alpha Drone co-owner and professional drone pilot, left, gives flying pointers to Jace Frazier, 9, during a drone demonstration and race event at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Sunday, January 28, 2018. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Henderson residents Dan Tram and his son, Kenneth, 4, maneuver a drone during a drone demonstration and race event at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

The free event included a drone race and demonstrations, guest speakers discussing STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) education and drones, and an opportunity to learn how to pilot, build, code and repair drones.