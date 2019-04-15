Suspected impaired driver who died in Henderson crash ID’d

A suspected impaired driver who died Sunday morning, days after he was critically injured in a crash in Henderson, has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Christopher Lee Albertson, 53, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he had been hospitalized after the Friday evening crash at Boulder Highway and Sunset Road. The coroner’s office had not determined his cause and manner of death as of Monday morning.

Henderson police said that Albertson was driving a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when he ran a red light at the intersection, striking two other vehicles, a pedestrian and a bicyclist. Police said speed and impairment appeared to be factors in the crash.

All other reported injuries were minor, police said.

Anyone with information may call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

