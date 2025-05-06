‘Swift-water rescue’ for person in Henderson underway

Henderson fire crews are responding to a call for a “swift-water rescue” for a person Tuesday afternoon.

Roads were flooded around the College of Southern Nevada Henderson Campus on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (Courtesy)

A spokesperson for the City of Henderson said that a search is ongoing for a person in a neighborhood near the intersection of Major Avenue and Burkholder Boulevard, which began around 2:21 p.m.

Henderson saw heavy rainfall, hail and flooding in the area on Tuesday from a thunderstorm. The area was under a flash flood warning until 4:30 p.m.

A Clark County Flood Control District gauge near the rescue operation recorded 0.16 inches of rain for the day, as of 4:20 p.m.

