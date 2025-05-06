74°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

‘Swift-water rescue’ for person in Henderson underway

Roads were flooded around the College of Southern Nevada Henderson Campus on Tuesday, May 6, 20 ...
Roads were flooded around the College of Southern Nevada Henderson Campus on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (Courtesy)
More Stories
This is an undated photo of Servio "Sy" Perri using a lift during a stagehand job at ...
Strip ‘flag run’ to honor Las Vegas motorcyclist, 19, killed in crash
A student riding an e-dirt bike pops a wheelie on Coronado Center Drive near Coronado High Scho ...
Henderson targets dangerous e-dirt bike use; Clark County weighs regulation
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Woman, man dead in apparent murder-suicide in Henderson identified
Henderson launches program to waive fees for residential projects
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2025 - 4:29 pm
 

Henderson fire crews are responding to a call for a swift-water rescue for a person Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the City of Henderson said that a search is ongoing for a person in a neighborhood near the intersection of Major Avenue and Burkholder Boulevard, which began around 2:21 p.m.

Henderson saw heavy rainfall, hail and flooding in the area on Tuesday from a thunderstorm. The area was under a flash flood warning until 4:30 p.m.

A Clark County Flood Control District gauge near the rescue operation recorded 0.16 inches of rain for the day, as of 4:20 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
8 arrested, 1 wanted in $1M Henderson drone theft
By / RJ

Authorities say they’ve uncovered an alleged crime ring after eight people were arrested last week in connection with a March incident in which more than $1 million in drones were reported stolen in Henderson.

MORE STORIES