‘Swift-water rescue’ for person in Henderson underway
Henderson fire crews are responding to a call for a “swift-water rescue” for a person Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the City of Henderson said that a search is ongoing for a person in a neighborhood near the intersection of Major Avenue and Burkholder Boulevard, which began around 2:21 p.m.
Henderson saw heavy rainfall, hail and flooding in the area on Tuesday from a thunderstorm. The area was under a flash flood warning until 4:30 p.m.
A Clark County Flood Control District gauge near the rescue operation recorded 0.16 inches of rain for the day, as of 4:20 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
