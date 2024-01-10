48°F
Henderson

T-Mobile seeks to build temporary cell tower in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2024 - 1:54 pm
 
The Henderson Planning Commission will consider a request by T-Mobile to build a temporary cell tower in Inspirada. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Henderson Planning Commission will consider a request by T-Mobile to build a temporary cell tower in Inspirada.

The commission will vote on an item Thursday that would let T-Mobile install a mobile cell tower at 2200 Via Inspirada, next to the Henderson West Police Substation.

The tower would be no taller than 50 feet and would take up a 12-foot by 30-foot space near the police station, according to backup documents. The area around the tower will be surrounded by an 8-foot fence with a black privacy screen.

Normally a temporary tower is allowed for a maximum of 30 days, but T-Mobile requested for the commission to allow the tower to stay for 180 days, according to documents on the agenda.

The tower “will provide much needed temporary cellular service to the community and newly built police station where cellular reception is not strong,” while the company builds an add-on to an existing cell tower on Via Firenze, according to backup documents.

Henderson staff has recommended that the Planning Commission give final approval to the project, according to the agenda.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.

