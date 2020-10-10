TED event to focus on climate change solutions in Southern Nevada

The TEDxHenderson event scheduled for Sunday is part of a larger TED initiative focused on combating climate change. The local event may be viewed on Facebook for free.

A virtual conference scheduled for Sunday will focus on energy needs and solutions in Southern Nevada.

TEDxHenderson starts at 2 p.m. Sunday and will feature six speakers. The conference will be free to view on Facebook Live, organizer Gael Hees said.

The event is associated with a larger TED initiative on combating climate change. The TED Countdown initiative launches on Saturday and may be viewed on Youtube.

TEDxHenderson will be co-hosted by Todd Fisher, son of Debbie Reynolds, Hees said.

Speakers include Amy Lahav of NV Energy, who will discuss using natural resources in the desert to capture and create energy. Christene Klimek, environmental manager at the city of Henderson, will discuss the city’s efforts in reducing energy consumption.

Other speakers include Michael Boyko of Dynamic Water Technologies, Ken Myszka of Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group, Alexia Chen of LGA Architecture and Sam Castor of Switch. Topics include water needs and conservation incentives, moving to healthier food systems, and the importance of architectural design competitions.

Presentations were pre-taped, but the event will be held live, Hees said.

To view the event on Sunday, visit the TEDxHenderson Facebook page at facebook.com/tedxhendersonevents.

