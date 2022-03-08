47°F
Teen dies after hit by vehicle on sidewalk in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2022 - 9:56 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A teenage boy died Monday night after he was struck by a vehicle in Henderson.

Police were called to the 100 block of East Paradise Hills Drive at 5:18 after a report of the crash, according to a news release from the Henderson Police Department.

A driver “lost control of their vehicle, leaving the roadway onto the sidewalk,” police said. The vehicle, a black coupe, hit a boy believed to be 13 years old. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify him once relatives have been notified.

Speed was believed to be a factor, but impairment still was not, police said. No other information was immediately available.

Paradise Hills Drive was closed in both directions for several hours while police investigated.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

Henderson Mayor Debra March inaugurated the Dollar Loan Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.