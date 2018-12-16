Teen in critical condition after Henderson crash

One of the six teenagers injured in a single-car crash Saturday night in Henderson was in critical condition as of Sunday morning, according to Henderson police.

Henderson police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called to the crash about 8:10 p.m. Saturday at Cadence Street and Reunion Drive, in a neighborhood near Eastern Avenue and Anthem Parkway, Henderson police spokeswoman officer Katrina Rothmeyer said Saturday.

The teens – all ages 14 or 15 – were injured when their vehicle left the road, Rothmeyer said Sunday morning. She did not know their genders.

Five of them were hospitalized, and one was treated at the scene for minor injuries, Rothmeyer said. One was in critical condition Sunday morning, Rothmeyer said. The four others at the hospital were stable, she said.

Rothmeyer said they all were taken to University Medical Center or Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing, she said, and further information about the crash was not immediately available.

