Thanksgiving night fire displaces Henderson family

A family of four came home Thanksgiving night to their Henderson house on fire, a spokeswoman said.

A member of the Henderson Fire Department, July 2, 2014, in Henderson. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A family of four came home Thanksgiving night to their Henderson house on fire, a spokeswoman said.

Henderson Fire Department responded to reports of the fire about 10:10 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 2700 block of Borthwick Avenue, near Anthem Highlands and Democracy drives.

Crews found smoke coming from the two-story house, where firefighters contained the flames to a kitchen, spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

She said the family arrived home and saw smoke filling the house. It wasn’t immediately clear from where the family had returned.

No one was injured, Richards said, but the family, a dog and a guinea pig were displaced.

The fire’s cause wasn’t known Friday afternoon. Damage was estimated at a $100,000.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.