Henderson

‘The best parade in town’: Henderson holds St. Patrick’s Day parade

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2023 - 3:33 pm
 
The Super Summer Theatre float. (Mark Credico)
One of the floats for Nevada labor unions. (Mark Credico)
The float for the Vegas Viking Lodge of the Sons of Norway. (Mark Credico)
A clown with the Zelzah Shriners waves to the crowd along the parade route down Water Street du ...
A clown with the Zelzah Shriners waves to the crowd along the parade route down Water Street during the St. Patrick’s Day Festival on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants make their way on the parade route down Water Street during the St. Patrick&#x2019 ...
Participants make their way on the parade route down Water Street during the St. Patrick’s Day Festival on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A spaceman is joined by other participants as they march along the parade route down Water Stre ...
A spaceman is joined by other participants as they march along the parade route down Water Street during the St. Patrick’s Day Festival on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Star Wars characters pilot their craft along the parade route down Water Street during the St. ...
Star Wars characters pilot their craft along the parade route down Water Street during the St. Patrick’s Day Festival on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vikings entertain the crowd along the parade route down Water Street during the St. Patrick&#x2 ...
Vikings entertain the crowd along the parade route down Water Street during the St. Patrick’s Day Festival on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dogs and participants with the PAWsitive Difference animal rescue march along the parade route ...
Dogs and participants with the PAWsitive Difference animal rescue march along the parade route down Water Street during the St. Patrick’s Day Festival on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cindy Simmons waves to attendees as she sits in the window of Gold Casters Jewelry during the p ...
Cindy Simmons waves to attendees as she sits in the window of Gold Casters Jewelry during the parade down Water Street during the St. Patrick’s Day Festival on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participants make their way on the parade route down Water Street during the St. Patrick&#x2019 ...
Participants make their way on the parade route down Water Street during the St. Patrick’s Day Festival on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A pirate and her dragon greet a young attendee in the crowd along the parade route down Water S ...
A pirate and her dragon greet a young attendee in the crowd along the parade route down Water Street during the St. Patrick’s Day Festival on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendees fill the sidewalks for the parade down Water Street during the St. Patrick’s D ...
Attendees fill the sidewalks for the parade down Water Street during the St. Patrick’s Day Festival on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A clown with the Zelzah Shriners greets the crowd along the parade route down Water Street duri ...
A clown with the Zelzah Shriners greets the crowd along the parade route down Water Street during the St. Patrick’s Day Festival on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Star Wars characters gather for a photo in the start area for the parade down Water Street duri ...
Star Wars characters gather for a photo in the start area for the parade down Water Street during the St. Patrick’s Day Festival on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Petrone Hawkins of Henderson gets in the spirit for the parade down Water Street during the St. ...
Petrone Hawkins of Henderson gets in the spirit for the parade down Water Street during the St. Patrick’s Day Festival on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Henderson’s Water Street was covered in green Saturday morning for the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Floats featuring the Henderson City Council, local businesses, organizations and clubs marched and drove down the popular roadway as crowds of onlookers cheered and waved.

Some float operators said the parade is among the best in the Las Vegas Valley.

“It’s the best parade in town, it really is,” Erik Pappa, with the Vegas Viking Lodge, said while clad in viking gear. “If you’ve been to parades downtown, they don’t have as many locals and they’re not as enthusiastic.”

Pappa and the Vegas Viking Lodge of the Sons of Norway have been regulars at the St. Patrick’s Day parade and other valley parades for years. The lodge built its float – a replica of a Viking ship built onto a trailer – in 2005, and have used it for parades since.

Others attendees and float operators at Saturday’s event have made the parade a yearslong tradition.

Jake and Candi Rosetti have attended the St. Patrick’s Day parade for six years. They arrived at Water Street early Saturday at 8:30 a.m. to secure their favorite spot on a corner in the middle of the parade’s path. The couple set down a blanket and brought a cooler full of food and drinks to watch with their three children.

While many were regulars, some in the parade were making their debut on Saturday, including Joseph Barrera, coach of the Spartans Basketball Academy.

“We attended and watched it for a few years now,” Barrera said, “and then as we grow out this youth community basketball organization, I thought it’d be a nice opportunity for us to kind of showcase the kids.”

Barrera said his players loved marching in the parade, particularly the younger players. He commended the city for being easy to work with in signing up to be a part of the parade.

Multiple float operators echoed Barrera’s praise of the city. Allen Glatts, activity coordinator for the Families for Effective Autism Treatment of Southern Nevada, said the organization has never had a problem with the city in the seven years his organization has been in the parade.

Families for Effective Autism Treatment was one of many organizations using the parade to try to spread the word about their cause.

Multiple unions and Jason Patchett with Do It 4 Rex were among the other organizations featured in the parade.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjounal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

