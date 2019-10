Dogs were the Halloween treat for the memory care seniors at Poet’s Walk Henderson on Thursday.

Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dogs were the Halloween treat for the memory care seniors at Poet’s Walk Henderson on Thursday.

The dogs are with the pet therapy program at the memory care facility at 1750 W. Ridge Parkway. They took part in a costume parade and contest.

The best costume won a prize, and all contestants got a “doggie bag.”