This Nevada city ranks as the worst in the country for singles, study says

The Zumper study rating is based on the percentage of singles, cost of living and the number of restaurants and nightlife.

People line up outside of Purple Penguin Snowcone Shack in the Water Street District of downtown Henderson on Monday, April 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The city of Henderson is the worst place in the country for singles, according to a new study.

Henderson came in last out of the 100 biggest metro regions in the country based on a study from Zumper, one of the biggest online rental platforms in the country. The ranking was based on eight categories with percentage of singles and cost of a one-bedroom apartment given the most weight, along with restaurants per capita, nightlife per capita and cost of living index. Las Vegas came in at No. 82 on the list and Reno at No. 53.

The top five best places for singles, according to Zumper, are St. Louis, Knoxville, Tennessee, Salt Lake City, Atlanta and Pittsburgh.

Crystal Chen, one of the authors of the study for Zumper, said Henderson ranked as the “least single-friendly” city in the country for a number of reasons.

“While the median single income was a bit above average, the city had the lowest share of single residents nationwide, just 28 percent, and ranked near the bottom for restaurants, nightlife, and entertainment options,” she said. “As a suburban community outside Las Vegas, Henderson tends to attract more families and couples rather than singles looking to date or socialize.”

The city of Henderson responded to the study via a spokesperson, saying its citizens largely enjoy living in the municipality.

“The City of Henderson has long been recognized for its exceptional safety and outstanding quality of life. In our most recent community survey, more than 90 percent of residents said Henderson is a great place to live and raise a family,” said the spokesperson via email. “HGTV also recently named Henderson one of the 20 best mid-size cities in the U.S. From our award-winning parks to the locally loved restaurants and entertainment along our historic Water Street District, Henderson offers something for everyone.”

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.