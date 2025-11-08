65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Trees, anyone? Giveaway set for Henderson school on Saturday

C.T. Sewell Elementary School is seen on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/ ...
C.T. Sewell Elementary School is seen on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader speaks on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, about the arrest of a man i ...
‘Thrown away and discarded’: Man arrested after dog in trash bag dies
A microfilm image of page 4 of the March 14, 1968 edition of the Las Vegas Review-Journal shows ...
Remains found in 1970 identified as Canadian woman missing since 1960s
Council member Carrie Cox speaks with Jim Seebock nearby during a Henderson City Council meetin ...
Police: Carrie Cox admitted secretly recording fellow Henderson councilman’s conversation
Coroner reveals heat death toll for Southern Nevada
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2025 - 8:57 pm
 

Clark County officials are set to give away thousands of trees Saturday at a Henderson elementary school, according to a news release.

The county’s Department of Environment and Sustainability will distribute most of the allotment of about 2,300 trees to pre-registered citizens, but some will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The giveaway will take place from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday at Sewell Elementary School at 700 E. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson, the release said.

The county partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to give the trees away. It’s part of a larger project called “Stay Cool Clark County.”

The release states that a “handful of trees” will be available for parents of children who attend C.T. Sewell. Advice from tree experts will also be provided at the event.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES