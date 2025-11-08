Trees, anyone? Giveaway set for Henderson school on Saturday

The event will take place from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Sewell Elementary School.

‘Thrown away and discarded’: Man arrested after dog in trash bag dies

C.T. Sewell Elementary School is seen on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County officials are set to give away thousands of trees Saturday at a Henderson elementary school, according to a news release.

The county’s Department of Environment and Sustainability will distribute most of the allotment of about 2,300 trees to pre-registered citizens, but some will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The giveaway will take place from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday at Sewell Elementary School at 700 E. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson, the release said.

The county partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to give the trees away. It’s part of a larger project called “Stay Cool Clark County.”

The release states that a “handful of trees” will be available for parents of children who attend C.T. Sewell. Advice from tree experts will also be provided at the event.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.