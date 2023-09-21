Turning Fiesta site into sports facility appears popular in Henderson

Henderson held an open house for residents to give their thoughts on what the city should do with the Fiesta site.

A presentation is given about an option for a site development plan for the Fiesta site at Valley View Recreation Center on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The old Fiesta Henderson site off of Interstate 11 and the 215 Beltway. (City of Henderson photo)

The former Fiesta Henderson site on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson residents got a chance Wednesday to provide input on what they’d like the city to do with the former Fiesta site.

They took part in an open house at the Valley View Recreation Center’s gymnasium, alongside officials from the city and its partners in developing the former casino site.

The city bought the Fiesta property on Lake Mead Parkway near the end of the 215 Beltway late last year for $32 million. The lot hosted the hotel-casino before it closed during the pandemic.

A presentation Wednesday noted that the city already has plans to maintain and operate on about 5 acres of the lot and that the open house allows for citizens to give their input on what to do with the other 30 acres.

Display boards around the gym gave a brief overview of the site and what the city is asking for, then gave residents the opportunity to vote on possible uses and designs by placing stickers on display boards.

“We’re asking people, ‘What is your vision for the site?’ ” Lisa Corrado, Henderson’s director of community development and services, said of the event.

‘Our voices heard’

Most of the votes at the meeting favored recreational options, such as sports facilities, for the site.

Siblings Ian and Erika Hanuscin were among those who hope the city decides to provide an indoor sports facility.

“Longevity Sports Center closed down last February, so there hasn’t been an indoor sports facility in Henderson since then, essentially,” Ian Hanuscin said. “We would like indoor soccer, obviously, but there could be other stuff there, too. Just another thing for people to go to, be physically active, whether it’s adults or kids.”

The siblings and Elizabeth Lutz said they do not want to see more housing or apartments fill the site. Lutz also added that she did not want a medical facility to go there, citing a shortage of personnel to staff it.

Several residents at the open house said they appreciated the chance to be part of the city’s decision-making process.

“I think it’s great because then we can have our voices heard about what we want, and I’m hoping that means that they’re gonna listen,” Erika Hanuscin said.

Residents Sheryl and Robert Pupko said they appreciate that they can give insight now, but were frustrated that Henderson didn’t ask for community input before spending over $30 million in city funds to buy the Fiesta land.

“We’d prefer the city not to buy it as soon as they had the opportunity to grab it and then figure it out later, rather that they figured it out (what to do with the site) first,” Richard Pupko said.

Wednesday was the first of two open houses held by the city to give input on the site. The second open house will be held Thursday at America First Arena on Water Street. There is also an online survey to provide input that is open until the end of September; the website is at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7497807/Fiesta-Site-Redevelopment-Master-Plan.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.