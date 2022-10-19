Vote to halt rural Henderson road met with applause

The possible extension of Paradise Hills Drive is facing a new roadblock after a Henderson City Council vote Tuesday.

Paradise Hills Drive in Henderson, seen on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The intersection of Paradise Hills Drive and Arrowhead Trail in Henderson, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A City of Henderson concept illustration of the possible Paradise Hills Drive alignment, photo taken Tuesday Oct. 18, 2022. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The possible extension of Paradise Hills Drive is facing a new roadblock after a Henderson City Council vote Tuesday.

Applause broke out in the Henderson City Council Chambers when a unanimous vote stopped the road extension, and instead the council voted to form a committee to pursue other solutions to the traffic in the area.

“I don’t think the road is needed right now,” Councilwoman Michelle Romero said prior to voting. “I think it has nothing to do with the college.”

Henderson Fire Chief Shawn White said during previous meetings that further planned expansion of nearby Nevada State College might create a need for more accessibility and more roads.

Resident Phil Robinson said Romero made a promise to advocate for the extension to be built last summer.

“It’s a disaster,” Phil Robinson said Tuesday regarding the heavy traffic situation on Nevada State Drive.

The council still voted 4-1 to approve the $2.7 million purchase of 7 acres of land at the southeast corner of East Paradise Hills Drive and Arrowhead Trail.

“I want to protect the city’s interest just in case,” Councilman Dan Shaw said, referring purchase of the property. “If it doesn’t go through there, fine, we will put it on the market and sell it off.”

Initial roadwork costs were estimated as high as $1.5 million for the road extension, Henderson Public Works Director Edward McGuire told the Review-Journal last month.

Mission Hills neighborhood residents argued that the road will increase crime and detract from the rural nature of the area.

Douglas DiJulio said he and others canvassed over 300 homes in the Mission Hills and Paradise Hills neighborhoods asking residents if they supported the road extension.

“It’s been a 100 percent no,” DiJulio said.

“I’ve been telling everyone what a great place we have,” said resident James Peters. “Please don’t make me a liar.”

Contact James Schaeffer at jschaeffer@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0214. Follow @jamesmschaeffer on Twitter.