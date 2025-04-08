Want free gas? Golden Knights are giving some away this week

The Golden Knights are hosting another free gas giveaway this week in Henderson.

Golden Knights mascot Chance pumps free gas to a customer at Smith’s Marketplace, on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

The VGK Foundation will give away $20,000 in free gas at Smith’s on 845 E. Lake Mead Parkway on Wednesday, April 9, as part of the team’s Fan Appreciation Week, according to the team.

Starting at 8 a.m., fans can get $50 in free gas and meet members of the VGK Cast, including the Vegas Vivas dance team and Knights Guard, according to a news release.

This is the sixth time Smith’s and the Knights have partnered to giveaway free gas in the last three years. The Knights held a giveaway at the same Smith’s location back in October 2023.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.