Want free gas? Golden Knights are giving some away this week

Golden Knights mascot Chance pumps free gas to a customer at Smith’s Marketplace, on Friday, ...
Golden Knights mascot Chance pumps free gas to a customer at Smith’s Marketplace, on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2025 - 5:26 pm
 

The Golden Knights are hosting another free gas giveaway this week in Henderson.

The VGK Foundation will give away $20,000 in free gas at Smith’s on 845 E. Lake Mead Parkway on Wednesday, April 9, as part of the team’s Fan Appreciation Week, according to the team.

Starting at 8 a.m., fans can get $50 in free gas and meet members of the VGK Cast, including the Vegas Vivas dance team and Knights Guard, according to a news release.

This is the sixth time Smith’s and the Knights have partnered to giveaway free gas in the last three years. The Knights held a giveaway at the same Smith’s location back in October 2023.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

