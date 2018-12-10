Water main break closes Green Valley Parkway in Henderson

The City of Henderson is asking drivers to avoid the area of Green Valley Parkway and Pebble Road while crews repair the damaged pipe.

A water main break has closed Green Valley Parkway at Pebble Road in Henderson, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (City of Henderson/Twitter)

The City of Henderson is asking drivers to avoid the area of Green Valley Parkway and Pebble Road while crews repair a water main break.

The city posted a photo on Twitter that showed water gushing from the middle of the street early Monday.

Please avoid the area of Green Valley Parkway and Pebble Road while crews repair a water main break. Green Valley Parkway is closed in both directions. pic.twitter.com/27jEAcFPcM — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) December 10, 2018

Green Valley Parkway was closed in both directions until further notice.

