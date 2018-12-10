Water main break closes Green Valley Parkway in Henderson

The City of Henderson is asking drivers to avoid the area of Green Valley Parkway and Pebble Road while crews repair a water main break.
The city posted a photo on Twitter that showed water gushing from the middle of the street early Monday.
Please avoid the area of Green Valley Parkway and Pebble Road while crews repair a water main break. Green Valley Parkway is closed in both directions. pic.twitter.com/27jEAcFPcM
— City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) December 10, 2018
Green Valley Parkway was closed in both directions until further notice.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
