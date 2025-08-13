What is the construction being done along Henderson’s Greenway Road?

Utility work along Greenway Road from Horizon Drive to Mission Street has southbound traffic diverted to the left-turn lane.

Extensive road and sidewalk construction projects are underway impacting traffic and pedestrian flow on Greenway Road near McCullough Vista Park on Monday, Aug 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A construction project in south Henderson may be slowing traffic for commuters, but it should have little impact for pedestrians who try to access two nearby schools, a city official confirmed Tuesday.

Utility work along Greenway Road from Horizon Drive to Mission Street has southbound traffic diverted to the left-turn lane. City spokeswoman Madeleine Skains said the work is being done by private developer KB Homes, which is installing utility conduits for NV Energy lines for a new development in the area.

Craig LeMessurier, a KB Homes spokesman, said in an email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal the conduit installation is for the developer’s Meriden community, located near Stephanie Street and Galleria Drive. LeMessurier said the community is expected to open early next year and will feature 940 homes with a mix of two-story single family homes and two- and three-story attached town homes.

Construction for the Greenway project should conclude in two to three weeks, LeMessurier said.

“While the installation is taking place several miles away from Meriden, it is needed to increase the power per homesite for electric vehicle charging,” LeMessurier’s email said. “Although there is heavy construction in the area, access to the neighboring communities and parks has not been cut off. Additionally, Mission Drive is still open; however, barricades have been installed to protect workers in the area.”

Construction was approved to occur during school hours, but will be halted daily to allow students at nearby Mannion Middle School and Smalley Elementary School to commute home, Skains said.

Officials with the Clark County School District, which oversees the two schools, did not respond to an inquiry asking if parents have been advised to seek alternate routes during the construction. Classes at CCSD campuses started Monday, and the work is located roughly half a mile from the campuses of each school.

KB Homes, however, did submit plans to the city that said construction workers will be stationed throughout the work zone to direct traffic and flag for possible slowdowns, according to Skains.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.