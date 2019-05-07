Wheelchair user struck, killed by DUI suspect in Henderson ID’d

Gribbin’s death marks the fifth traffic fatality investigated this year by Henderson police.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The man in a wheelchair struck and killed by a suspected impaired driver Monday morning in Henderson has been identified.

He was 67-year-old Stephen Gribbin, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday afternoon. His death was ruled an accident.

Gribbin was operating a motorized wheelchair in a bike lane when he was struck about 6:30 a.m. Monday at Boulder Highway and Sunset Road by a woman driving a 2009 Volkswagen north on Boulder, the Henderson Police Department said. She was suspected of driving impaired and speeding.

Gribbin was taken to Henderson Hospital, where he died, police said.

Police have not released further details about the crash or the woman.

Gribbin’s death marks the fifth traffic fatality investigated this year by Henderson police.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.