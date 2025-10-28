71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Whooping cough case reported at Henderson high school

The Clark County School District at 5100 W. Shara Ave. is photographed, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 20 ...
The Clark County School District at 5100 W. Shara Ave. is photographed, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Store director Enid Corso greets an employee at Target at 350 Lake Mead Pkwy in Henderson on Fr ...
See inside this updated Target in Henderson - PHOTOS
Henderson police say they located a body in east Henderson on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Review-Jo ...
Body found in Henderson, police say
This Henderson casino-hotel property unveils new logo as part of major renovation
This Nevada city ranks as the worst in the country for singles, study says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2025 - 7:25 pm
 

A person at Coronado High School in Henderson was diagnosed with whooping cough on Thursday, according to a letter sent to parents by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The health district said students may have been exposed to the disease between Sept. 15 and Oct. 8, and encouraged parents to monitor their children for any symptoms.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can cause a person to cough for weeks or months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To prevent the spread of pertussis, the health district urged parents to contact their healthcare provider if their child shows any cold symptoms, verify their child’s immunizations protecting against pertussis and follow health guidelines if their child is diagnosed with the illness.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Henderson police say they located a body in east Henderson on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Review-Jo ...
Body found in Henderson, police say
By / RJ

Henderson Police Department officers were called to an area just southeast of Boulder Highway at about 9:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the spokesperson.

MORE STORIES