Whooping cough case reported at Henderson high school

The Southern Nevada Health District identified the case on Thursday and asked parents at the high school to monitor their children for symptoms of the respiratory illness.

The Clark County School District at 5100 W. Shara Ave. is photographed, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @bizutesfaye

A person at Coronado High School in Henderson was diagnosed with whooping cough on Thursday, according to a letter sent to parents by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The health district said students may have been exposed to the disease between Sept. 15 and Oct. 8, and encouraged parents to monitor their children for any symptoms.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can cause a person to cough for weeks or months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To prevent the spread of pertussis, the health district urged parents to contact their healthcare provider if their child shows any cold symptoms, verify their child’s immunizations protecting against pertussis and follow health guidelines if their child is diagnosed with the illness.

