Widow of security guard sues after truck kills husband

The widow of a Henderson security guard killed after he was run over by an RC Willey delivery truck has filed suit against the furniture company and others.

(Getty Images)

The widow of a Henderson security guard killed after he was run over by an RC Willey delivery truck has filed suit against the furniture company and others.

Mark Streit, 60, was killed in January while working at the guarded gate entrance of the Roma Hills community near Horizon Ridge and Green Valley parkways.

A construction project in the community had “created significant traffic and many safety concerns” from residents, including at least one who wrote a letter to Real Properties Management, which runs the homeowners association, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit was filed last week in Clark County District Court on behalf of Sharon Streit by the Prince Law Group.

According to the complaint, an unnamed driver approached a heavily congested entrance, and Streit directed the driver to a construction entrance. As the driver backed up, Streit had his back to the truck and was killed after the truck hit and rolled over him.

“This tragic outcome could have been avoided had common sense safety precautions been in place,” attorney Dennis Prince said in a prepared statement.

Martin Kravitz, an attorney for the homeowners association, said the group had not been served with the lawsuit as of Tuesday.

Kravitz also said he lived in the community.

“Mark was really a super responsible person,” he said. “Everybody just thought he was the best, and it was a shock.”

Representatives of RC Willey Home Furnishings could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.