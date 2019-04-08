Woman dies after being hit by car in Henderson

(Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A woman died this weekend after being hit by a car last week in Henderson, police said.

She was Amber Bickham, 37, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Bickham and a man were crossing about 11 p.m. Wednesday in an “implied crosswalk” at Texas and Atlantic avenues, near Water Street, at the time of the crash, Henderson police said in a news release.

A man driving a 2002 Acura was heading south on Texas and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection, police said.

The car hit both pedestrians. The male pedestrian was hospitalized at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, de Lima campus with minor injuries, while Bickham was hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries.

She died of her injuries this weekend, police investigators learned.

Neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors in the crash, police said.

