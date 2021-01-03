Woman dies after being hit by car in Henderson

A woman died after she was hit by a car in Henderson Saturday night.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman died Saturday night after being hit by a car in Henderson.

Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Boulder Highway and Major Avenue about 7 p.m., Henderson police said in a news release.

A 2020 Volkswagen Golf was going south on Boulder Highway when it hit the woman, according to police.

The 27-year-old pedestrian was taken to Henderson Hospital, where she died. She will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family is notified of her death.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with police. Impairment and excessive speed are not considered to be factors in the collision, police said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this report.