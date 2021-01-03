49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Henderson

Woman dies after being hit by car in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2021 - 7:44 pm
 
Updated January 2, 2021 - 7:48 pm
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman died Saturday night after being hit by a car in Henderson.

Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Boulder Highway and Major Avenue about 7 p.m., Henderson police said in a news release.

A 2020 Volkswagen Golf was going south on Boulder Highway when it hit the woman, according to police.

The 27-year-old pedestrian was taken to Henderson Hospital, where she died. She will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family is notified of her death.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with police. Impairment and excessive speed are not considered to be factors in the collision, police said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: What is happening to beloved Nevada?
LETTER: What is happening to beloved Nevada?
2
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: House Republicans splitting apart from President Trump
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: House Republicans splitting apart from President Trump
3
Predicting the top Las Vegas tourism stories of 2021
Predicting the top Las Vegas tourism stories of 2021
4
Las Vegas Strip crowds on New Year’s Eve in stark contrast to New York
Las Vegas Strip crowds on New Year’s Eve in stark contrast to New York
5
$600 vs. $2,000 stimulus checks. What the difference means to you.
$600 vs. $2,000 stimulus checks. What the difference means to you.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST