Woman dies after head-on crash in Henderson

An 82-year-old woman died after a head-on crash in Henderson on Thursday evening, police said.

Police and firefighters were called about 5:10 p.m. Thursday to the crash on Volunteer Boulevard, between Amigo and Gilespie streets, after a Mercedes E-350 crossed into an oncoming traffic lane and crashed head-on with a Chevy Silverado 2500 truck, the Henderson Police Department said Friday.

Three people were taken to University Medical Center after the crash, police said. Maria O’Neill, 82, died at the hospital from multiple blunt force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office said Friday.

The truck’s driver had moderate injuries, police said. It was unclear if O’Neill was the driver or passenger in the Mercedes, but the third person hospitalized had critical injuries.

Police believed that speed or impairment were not factors in the crash.

The Henderson woman’s death marks the second traffic-related fatality Henderson police have investigated this year.

