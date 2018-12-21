Woman dies after she was hit by car in Henderson

Henderson police responded about 7 p.m. to Wigwam Parkway west of Green Valley Parkway, after reports of a pedestrian hit by a car, a police spokesman said.

A woman died Thursday night after being struck by a car in Henderson, police said.

Officers were called at about 7 p.m. to the crash, on Wigwam Parkway west of Green Valley Parkway, after reports of a pedestrian hit by a car, said Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena.

Police believe that the woman was crossing Wigwam Parkway when she was struck by the car, Pena said. She died at the scene, he said.

“The driver did not see the pedestrian,” said Pena, who described the victim as “elderly.”

The car’s driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police, he said. It did not appear that impairment or speed was a factor in the crash.

The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family has been notified.

Wigwam will be closed from Green Valley to Antler Point Drive until about 1 a.m., Pena said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

