Woman dies in early morning Henderson crash

A woman died early Sunday morning after being ejected from her sedan in a single vehicle crash in Henderson.

The crash occurred at around 12:13 a.m. Sunday on North Boulder Highway near Merlayne Drive, according to Henderson Police.

The 33-year-old woman was traveling northbound on Boulder Highway in her 2004 Chevrolet sedan when the vehicle crossed two lanes and left the roadway, striking a tree and a fence, ejecting the woman from the vehicle, police said in a statement.

She was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Speed is considered to be a contributor to the crash and it wasn’t immediately known if impairment was a factor, the release stated.

Northbound Boulder Highway was shut to traffic for three hours as police investigated the wreck.

The crash is being investigated as the ninth traffic related fatality this year in Henderson.

Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to call Henderson Police at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

