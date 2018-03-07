Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Henderson

A vehicle hit a woman about 8:25 p.m. near Galleria Drive between Boulder Highway and Burns Avenue, Henderson Police Department spokesman Scott Williams said.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las vegas in seen on Monday, Dec. 8, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Henderson, police said.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, Williams said. Her age wasn’t immediately clear.

Police didn’t yet have a description of the vehicle that hit her.

Avoid the area while police investigate, officers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Galleria Drive and Boulder Highway, Henderson, NV