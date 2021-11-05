75°F
Woman killed in Henderson house fire identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2021 - 11:36 am
 
The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. ( ...
The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified one of two women killed Thursday morning in a Henderson house fire.

Marguerite Jadotte, 87, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Her cause and manner of death were pending, the coroner’s office said Friday.

The blaze was sparked about 4:45 a.m. in a gated community near Paseo Verde Parkway and Carnegie Street.

The second woman died at St. Rose Dominican Hospitals-Siena Campus, officials said.

Additional information had not been released Friday.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

