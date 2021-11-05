Woman killed in Henderson house fire identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified one of two women killed Thursday morning in a Henderson house fire.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marguerite Jadotte, 87, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Her cause and manner of death were pending, the coroner’s office said Friday.

The blaze was sparked about 4:45 a.m. in a gated community near Paseo Verde Parkway and Carnegie Street.

The second woman died at St. Rose Dominican Hospitals-Siena Campus, officials said.

Additional information had not been released Friday.

