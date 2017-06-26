Woman whose mom died in Vegas Valley heat wave promotes awareness

Sandra Deanes (Facebook/Taron Walker)

Undated photo of Sandra Deanes (Facebook/Taron Walker)

Undated photo of Sandra Deanes (Facebook/Taron Walker)

The daughter of a 69-year-old Henderson woman who died during the recent heat wave in the Las Vegas Valley hopes her death will raise awareness about the need to check on those who are most at-risk when the weather turns potentially deadly.

Sandra Deanes was found unresponsive in her apartment in the apartment complex on June 19 after her daughter, Taron Walker, called her cousin and Henderson police and asked them to check on her. Walker said she was preparing to leave the country on a trip when she called her mother and got no response over several hours.

Walker flew to Las Vegas the next morning to find that the air conditioner was broken in her mother’s apartment, saying the temperature reached as high as 140 degrees at the hottest part of the day.

“It got so hot, her body couldn’t cool itself down,” she said.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Deanes’ death was an accident caused by hypertensive cardiovascular disease due to environmental heat stress.

Walker said she hopes her mother’s death will serve as a reminder of the need to check on the welfare of loved ones. She also argued that city government and apartment complexes need to take responsibility for their residents.

“I don’t accept that the complex doesn’t check on their residents,” she said. “My mother shouldn’t have died from this at all.”

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.