Worker dies after being injured at Henderson business

Police responded to the 100 block of North Water Street, Henderson, around 5 p.m.

An employee of a Henderson business died after being injured Thursday night, police said.

Police responded to the 100 block of North Water Street, Henderson, at 5:11 p.m. for an injured employee. The employee was taken to a local hospital where the employee later died, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers.

No further information was available.

