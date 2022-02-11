59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Henderson

Worker dies after being injured at Henderson business

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2022 - 9:14 pm
 
Updated February 10, 2022 - 9:15 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

An employee of a Henderson business died after being injured Thursday night, police said.

Police responded to the 100 block of North Water Street, Henderson, at 5:11 p.m. for an injured employee. The employee was taken to a local hospital where the employee later died, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak ends Nevada mask mandate, effective immediately
Sisolak ends Nevada mask mandate, effective immediately
2
Sisolak expected to suspend Nevada mask mandate
Sisolak expected to suspend Nevada mask mandate
3
Masks still required at some places despite end to Nevada’s mandate
Masks still required at some places despite end to Nevada’s mandate
4
Mask mandate not being enforced in Southern Nevada
Mask mandate not being enforced in Southern Nevada
5
Students, teachers in Nevada no longer will need to wear masks
Students, teachers in Nevada no longer will need to wear masks
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST