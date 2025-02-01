‘Year of the Dragon’ flies into Henderson resort — PHOTOS

M Resort in Henderson celebrated the Lunar New Year with a parade featuring a 63-foot dragon, three baby lion props and three adult lion props.

Members of the crowd gift money to dancing lions during a Lunar New Year parade featuring traditional dances at M Resort Spa Casino Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dancing lions perform during a Lunar New Year parade featuring traditional dances at M Resort Spa Casino Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dancing lion takes money gifts from crowd members during a Lunar New Year parade featuring traditional dances at M Resort Spa Casino Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the crowd gift money to dancing lions during a Lunar New Year parade featuring traditional dances at M Resort Spa Casino Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crowds watch during a Lunar New Year parade featuring traditional dances at M Resort Spa Casino Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dancing lion visits the high roller room during a Lunar New Year parade featuring traditional dances at M Resort Spa Casino Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dancing lion is seen during a Lunar New Year parade featuring traditional dances at M Resort Spa Casino Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dragon dancers ready themselves to perform during a Lunar New Year parade featuring traditional dances at M Resort Spa Casino Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dancers sit on the ground waiting to perform during a Lunar New Year parade featuring traditional dances at M Resort Spa Casino Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dancers pray over their costumes before taking part in a Lunar New Year parade featuring traditional dances at M Resort Spa Casino Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Baby lion dancers socialize before taking part in a Lunar New Year parade featuring traditional dances at M Resort Spa Casino Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A child peeks out from their costume during a Lunar New Year parade featuring traditional dances at M Resort Spa Casino Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dancing lions perform during a Lunar New Year parade featuring traditional dances at M Resort Spa Casino Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crowds watch during a Lunar New Year parade featuring traditional dances at M Resort Spa Casino Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dancers pray over their costumes before taking part in a Lunar New Year parade featuring traditional dances at M Resort Spa Casino Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dancing dragon performs during a Lunar New Year parade featuring traditional dances at M Resort Spa Casino Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dancing dragon performs during a Lunar New Year parade featuring traditional dances at M Resort Spa Casino Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On Friday, M Resort in Henderson celebrated the Lunar New Year with a parade featuring a 63-foot dragon, three baby lion props and three adult lion props.

Dancers from Lohan School of Shaolin paraded around the resort to musicians playing a gong, symbols and a drum.

The parade weaved its way through the casino floor, dining areas and at one point, the high limit room. Spectators followed the parade for selfies, to give away money gifts and to take in the start of the “Year of the Snake.”

