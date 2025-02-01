‘Year of the Dragon’ flies into Henderson resort — PHOTOS
M Resort in Henderson celebrated the Lunar New Year with a parade featuring a 63-foot dragon, three baby lion props and three adult lion props.
Dancers from Lohan School of Shaolin paraded around the resort to musicians playing a gong, symbols and a drum.
The parade weaved its way through the casino floor, dining areas and at one point, the high limit room. Spectators followed the parade for selfies, to give away money gifts and to take in the start of the “Year of the Snake.”
