Here’s where you can find holiday light displays

Celebrate the season by checking out Las Vegas Valley homes decorated with holiday light displays.

A house on East Houston Drive is decorated for the season and listed on the Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson Holiday Lights Map, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

A house on East Houston Drive, decorated for the holiday season, is listed on the Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson Holiday Lights Map, on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

A house in the Green Valley South neighborhood off Pecos Road in Henderson is decorated for the season, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

A house in the Green Valley South neighborhood off Pecos Road in Henderson is decorated for the season, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

A house in the Green Valley South neighborhood off Pecos Road in Henderson, is decorated for the season, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

A Henderson resident's home in the Green Valley South neighborhood off Pecos Road is decorated for the season, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Holiday lights in the Green Valley South neighborhood off Pecos Road in Henderson are decorated for the season, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

A Las Vegas resident's home on South Birch Street is decorated for the season and listed on the Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson Holiday Lights Map, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

A house located on East Houston Drive is seen decorated for the season and listed on the Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson Holiday Lights Map, on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

A house located on East Houston Drive is seen decorated for the season and listed on the Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson Holiday Lights Map, on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

A house located on East Houston Drive is seen decorated for the season and listed on the Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson Holiday Lights Map, on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

A house located on East Oakey Blvd. is seen decorated for the season on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

A Las Vegas residentÕs home located on East Oakey Blvd. is seen decorated for the season on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

A house on East Oakey Boulevard is decorated for the season, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

A Henderson house located in the Green Valley South neighborhood off Pecos Road is decorated for the season, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

A house on South Birch Street is decorated for the season and listed on the Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson Holiday Lights Map, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

More than 150 homes can be found on a map stretching from northwest Las Vegas to Boulder City.

The Facebook page of Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson is crowd-sourcing the locations.

“The way the map works is anyone can submit a house that is drive up worthy and accessible via a public street,” says the Facebook posting. “We want to get great houses added on every side of town, so it’s easy for families to find the best neighborhoods to view lights.”

🎄 Check out these awesome Holiday decorated houses we have on the Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson Holiday Lights Map!… Posted by Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson on Monday, November 30, 2020

The map is being updated daily as people send in photos and nominations.

The Facebook post includes links to the map and nomination form. The locations are not in gated communities.

Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson is a network of nine Facebook groups for local parents, Alexandra Mason said. The largest group is Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson with 15,000 members. The nine groups together have more than 30,000 members.

