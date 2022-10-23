High speed a factor in motorcyclist fatality, North Las Vegas police say

(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Speeding was believed to be a factor that resulted in a motorcycle fatality in North Las Vegas on Saturday evening.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicated a motorcycle was westbound on Craig approaching Bravita at a high rate of speed, North Las Vegas police said in an email. During that time a black Toyota Prius eastbound in the center left turn lane on Craig, turned to go into a private drive, turning in front of the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist struck the right side of the Toyota.

The motorcyclist was declared deceased at the scene. The victim is a man, believed to be in his 30s. The driver of the Toyota, also a man, believed to be in his 30s. The driver remained on scene.

“Speed is believed to be a factor,” police said. “Impairment of either the driver and the motorcyclist is not believed to be a factor at this time but this is an ongoing investigation.”

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name, cause and manner of death, upon notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.

