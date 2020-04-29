High temp falls just short of 100, but still sets Las Vegas record

The National Weather Service recorded the temperature at about 4 p.m. at its official measuring station at McCarran International Airport.

Sweat drips off the brow of Annie's Kitchen pit master Quincy Reynolds, as he prepares ribs for to-go orders at the restaurant that is a day away from celebrating their 16th anniversary, located at 1212 D St., in the historic Westside in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Reynolds stated that the heat from the grill and the Vegas sun is just part of the job, and somehow he gets use to it, no matter what season it is. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of the new cooling fans is adjusted within the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center as temperatures are expected to hit 100 degrees on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clients sit under newly installed shaded tables within the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center as temperatures are expected to hit 100 degrees on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Water is available whenever needed within the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center as temperatures are expected to hit 100 degrees on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clients carry colorful umbrellas within the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center as temperatures are expected to hit 100 degrees on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clients Gregory Porath, left, and Gary Moore stay cool under an overhang with a misting fan within the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center as temperatures are expected to hit 100 degrees on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Elizabeth Pablo, left, and Florence Abrogena, both of Henderson, hold umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they walk along Seven Hills Drive on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Henderson. After reaching 97 on Tuesday, Las Vegas will probably experience its first 100-degree day in April on Wednesday afternoon. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Friends, clockwise from left, Ruth Rogers, Denise Rushakoff, Jade Jacobs, 3, Tonya McDade, Gary Lecky and Jennifer Jacobs visit in the shade at Desert Shores in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Friends, clockwise from left, Denise Rushakoff, Tonya McDade, Gary Lecky, Jennifer Jacobs, Ruth Rogers and Jade Jacobs, 3, visit in the shade at Desert Shores in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People exercise at Desert Shores in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kayakers at Desert Shores in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Client Kevin Ball does his best to stay hydrated within the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center as temperatures are expected to hit 100 degrees on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Client Brick Houston, center, plays some chess in the shade within the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center as temperatures are expected to hit 100 degrees on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Individuals order frozen treats from Luv-It Frozen Custard in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Healthworker Cameron Fleming of Las Vegas gets her to-go order from Luv-It Frozen Custard in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nicole Childs of Las Vegas dance skates at Red Ridge Park in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The closed splash pad at Centennial Hills Park in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The temperature in Las Vegas nearly reached 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon, which would have been the first time on record that’s happened in April.

Instead, the high was 99, tying the record but falling short of the forecast high of 101.

But it felt nothing like April in Las Vegas on Wednesday, with officials warning this week that Wednesday’s high temperature would catch people off guard after experiencing below-normal temperatures all month.

The National Weather Service recorded the temperature at about 3:59 p.m. at its official measuring station at McCarran International Airport.

The weather service has issued a three-day excessive heat warning that runs until 10 p.m. Thursday. Wednesday was expected to be the hottest of the three days, the weather service said.

By 3:30 p.m., smartphones and outside thermometers already were reading 100, according to reports from around the valley.

Cooling stations

Clark County officials braced for the stretch of hot days, urging residents to take precautions and rolling out cooling stations through Thursday.

The sites are:

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), 24 hours; this site can accommodate pets in a carrier or on a leash.

— SHARE Village Las Vegas, 50 N. 21st St. (north of Fremont Street), hydration only, 8-9 a.m. and 10 a.m.-noon.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 Basic Road, Henderson, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Kevin Bell, 54, has lived in Las Vegas for 13 years but said he’ll never get used to the heat.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” said Bell, who is homeless. “It’s absolutely brutal.”

Bell cooled off at the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center on Wednesday morning, where the city of Las Vegas operates a cooling system that consists of ice-cold water bottles, shade tents and large misting fans. He was wearing a sweatshirt and pants, but said he was going to have to find some shorts soon.

Hundreds of people huddled in the shaded areas of the courtyard, cooling off in front of the fans, napping, or playing chess or dominoes. The center usually has an indoor space that people can spend the day in before getting sent outside to sleep, Bell said, but it’s been closed off because of COVID-19 concerns.

“So we’re all stuck out here, but nobody seems sick,” Bell said, adding that he hopes it will open soon with social distancing rules.

At Henderson’s Downtown Recreation Center, two firefighters stationed at the front door took people’s temperature, handed out blue face masks and asked if they’ve been experiencing symptoms.

Ernest Anderson, 52, expressed skepticism that the masks would prevent him from catching the coronavirus. Anderson, who is also homeless, said the heat didn’t bother him too much.

“Rather be hot than cold,” he said with a laugh.

Hot days still ahead

The overnight low Wednesday in Las Vegas will be about 76.

The forecast high for Thursday is 98, followed by 95 on Friday.

Meteorologist John Salmen said these temperatures are above average for April.

The heat’s early arrival, at the end of a month of below-normal temperatures, causes concern.

“People aren’t acclimated to the heat yet,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “Normally these temperatures are not too much of a concern, but still being April and the first real heat wave of the year, it will be hotter than people are used to.”

The temperatures are about 20 degrees above the late-April norms, prompting the heat warning.

Record Highs Set/Tied for April 28!

Las Vegas: 97 (tied previous in 2013). Death Valley: 110 (tied previous in 2000). Bishop, CA: 94 (broke previous of 92 in 2013). Kingman, AZ: 95 (broke previous of 94 in 2007). #nvwx #cawx #azwx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 29, 2020

Precautions

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the weather service warned. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.”

The advisory reminds people to call 911 if they suspect a person is suffering from heatstroke.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Katelyn Newberg, Alexis Egeland and Dalton LaFerney contributed to this report.