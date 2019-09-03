High temps, humidity making Las Vegas Valley ‘uncomfortable’

Temperatures about 5 degrees above normal with elevated humidity will make for “uncomfortable” conditions in the Las Vegas Valley much of this week.

Jaiden Sanchez, 4, left, and his brother, Jason, 7, right, splash in the water as their aunt Noelia Vargas watches at Boulder Beach in Boulder City. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High temperatures should be around 104 degrees into the weekend while humidity levels will be around 20 to 25 percent, said National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Both.

Relief appears to be about a week away .

“Confidence is growing that we will see a shift in the weather pattern next week and have daytime highs in the 90s with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s,” Booth said. “It should be a good taste of fall and hopefully it won’t just be temporary.”

The Las Vegas office of the weather service issued an excessive heat warning for the Colorado River Valley that begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Highs in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Laughlin and Bullhead City, Ariz., will be near record levels, up to 113 on Tuesday and 115 on Wednesday.