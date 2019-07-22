High temps stay in Las Vegas Valley, but chance of rain this week

Additional moisture and slightly lower temperatures are expected in the Las Vegas Valley this coming week before hotter weather returns on the weekend.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Additional moisture and slightly lower temperatures are expected in the Las Vegas Valley this coming week before hotter weather returns on the weekend.

Monday’s high temperature was expected to reach 106 degrees with an overnight low of 84, as clouds start to form over the valley Monday night, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Caleb Steele.

With moister air arriving Tuesday, the high will drop to 103 with a low of 83 and be accompanied by a slight chance of rain. Steele said Wednesday will bring the greatest chance for rain, with partly cloudy skies and a high of 101 degrees.

Winds are expected to be light this week, though Steele added that thunderstorms in neighboring states may send gusty winds into the valley. These gusts are hard to predict and generally happen overnight, Steele said.

Temperatures will begin to inch higher on Thursday with a forecast high of 104, and climb further to 107 and 108 on Friday and Saturday, respectively, Steele said.

Chances of rain will evaporate on Friday with the dry weather expected to last through the weekend.

