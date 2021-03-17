59°F
Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash on U.S. 95 north of Beatty

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2021 - 3:24 pm
 
Updated March 17, 2021 - 7:59 pm
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic on U.S. Highway 95 north of Beatty was flowing again Wednesday after a fatal crash, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

According to an incident log, the crash happened around 1:56 p.m. at mile marker 98 in Nye County, near Scotty’s Junction, a turnoff to Death Valley National Park.

Traffic was shut down on the two-lane highway in both directions after the crash, but by Wednesday evening, it was moving in both directions again using one lane, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

No further information was available. Continue to expect delays.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.

