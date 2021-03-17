Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash on U.S. 95 north of Beatty

Traffic on U.S. Highway 95 north of Beatty was flowing again Wednesday after a fatal crash, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to an incident log, the crash happened around 1:56 p.m. at mile marker 98 in Nye County, near Scotty’s Junction, a turnoff to Death Valley National Park.

Traffic was shut down on the two-lane highway in both directions after the crash, but by Wednesday evening, it was moving in both directions again using one lane, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

No further information was available. Continue to expect delays.

