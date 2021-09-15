96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local

Hiker injured by rockfall in Zion National Park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2021 - 1:51 pm
 
Updated September 15, 2021 - 6:59 pm
Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Two heavily trafficked areas at Zion National Park will remain closed until Thursday morning after a Wednesday afternoon rockfall injured a hiker.

The National Park Service said Wednesday that the rockfall occurred at the Narrows canyon, about 800 feet past the Riverside Walk, around 1 p.m. The fall originated from Navajo Sandstone and “several cobble-sized blocks came down into the river as well as a plume of sand and dust, indicating that the source came from up high and likely hit a ledge on its way down,” the park service said.

A visitor described as a “young adult female” was hit by one of the rocks and hospitalized after medics and a search and rescue crew recovered her from the Narrows.

The Narrows and the Riverside Walk will both remain closed until Thursday morning due to a risk of additional rockfalls, the park service said.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders add defensive lineman from Chicago Bears
Raiders add defensive lineman from Chicago Bears
2
Las Vegas nurse arrested on child porn charges
Las Vegas nurse arrested on child porn charges
3
Million-dollar slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
Million-dollar slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
4
NAB cancels 2021 Las Vegas convention
NAB cancels 2021 Las Vegas convention
5
Raiders report: Young offensive linemen don’t make the grade
Raiders report: Young offensive linemen don’t make the grade
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
San Antonio schools Superintendent Pedro Martinez speaks shortly after Mayor Lori Lightfoot ann ...
Former Washoe superintendent takes top job in Chicago schools
By Sophia Tareen The Associated Press

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot named San Antonio schools Superintendent Pedro Martinez Wednesday as the new CEO of the nation’s third-largest school district.

(Wells Enterprises via Facebook)
Ice cream maker to host job fair in Henderson
By / RJ

Family-owned ice cream manufacturer Wells Enterprises will host its first job fair in Henderson to fill more than 80 positions, and applicants will get to enjoy free ice cream.