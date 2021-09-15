Hiker injured by rockfall in Zion National Park

The popular Narrows canyon and the Riverside Walk were both closed during the rescue operation on Wednesday afternoon.

Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Two heavily trafficked areas at Zion National Park will remain closed until Thursday morning after a Wednesday afternoon rockfall injured a hiker.

The National Park Service said Wednesday that the rockfall occurred at the Narrows canyon, about 800 feet past the Riverside Walk, around 1 p.m. The fall originated from Navajo Sandstone and “several cobble-sized blocks came down into the river as well as a plume of sand and dust, indicating that the source came from up high and likely hit a ledge on its way down,” the park service said.

A visitor described as a “young adult female” was hit by one of the rocks and hospitalized after medics and a search and rescue crew recovered her from the Narrows.

The Narrows and the Riverside Walk will both remain closed until Thursday morning due to a risk of additional rockfalls, the park service said.

