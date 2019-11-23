59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local

Holiday attractions and events around the Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2019 - 11:40 am
 

Here is a list of some attractions and events happening this holiday season.

Bellagio

The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens will feature a winter wonderland available for viewing 24 hours daily from Dec. 7 through Jan. 4. Admission is free. bellagio.com

Boulder City

The annual Christmas tree lighting will feature entertainment, hot chocolate and more at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Frank T. Crowe Memorial Park, 640 Nevada Way. The Christmas Parade of Lights on Lake Mead, featuring decorated boats, will be 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at 322 Lake Shore Road. Santa’s Electric Night Parade, featuring Santa Claus, will be at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Boulder City Historic District. visitbouldercity.com

The Christmas Express

Western Elite’s 10th annual Christmas Express celebration will be from 4:45 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6, Dec. 7 and Dec. 12-Dec. 14 at Western Elite’s Lincoln County Ranch, located 60 miles outside of Las Vegas. The free event features train rides, hay and carriage rides, lights, farm animals, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a nativity scene and more. westernelite.com/christmas-express

Christmas Town

Cowabunga Bay features the Polar Express train ride, more than 3 million lights, a sledding hill, laser tag, “Let it Snow” light show with snow, obstacle course, photos with Santa and more, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 29 through Dec. 31 at 900 Galleria Drive, Henderson. Tickets are $20 (does not include paintball); ages 2 and younger are free. The Rudolph Saves Christmas Paintball attraction is $10 for 100 paint balls. lasvegaschristmastown.com

Clark County Museum

Heritage Street houses and buildings will be decorated for the holidays from Nov. 29 through Jan. 3 at 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Self-guided tours require museum admission; $2 for adults and $1 for children. On Dec. 13-14, the museum will host its annual Heritage Holidays event, featuring Santa visits, strolling carolers, a craft tent and complimentary light snacks, from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission is free for the event. facebook.com/clarkcountymuseum

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Ice Rink at Boulevard Pool is open 3 to 11 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 20. From Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, hours are noon to 11 p.m. daily. Holiday hours are noon to midnight Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (closed New Year’s Eve). All-day skating is $25. Mondays through Thursdays skating access is $15 for locals, military with ID and hotel guests (limit four per room). Admission to the winter wonderland surrounding the rink is free. Date Skate Mondays and Tuesdays will feature classic holiday films through Dec. 30. Benny the Ice Skating Dog will be on the ice 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27. The Marquee Mistletoe Ball with DJ Crespo will be 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 4. A Night with the Knights, featuring Chance and the Golden Knights Guard, will be on Dec. 6. DJ Vice takes over the Ice Rink on Dec. 18 for the Tao Group Hospitality Cares donation drive to benefit Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth from 8 to 11 p.m. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink

Skaters take advantage of a mild December day to enjoy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Ice Rink o ...
Skaters take advantage of a mild December day to enjoy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Ice Rink on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal )

Discovery Children’s Museum

The museum will host its Nutcracker Extravaganza on Nov. 29. The event will feature an interactive reading of the Nutcracker tale, dance classes and craft activities, including snowflake ornaments, Nutcracker hand puppets, and designing your own pair of ballet slippers. On Dec. 8, the Elf Adventure event will feature holiday crafts, story time, a scavenger hunt and more, from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets to the early museum access event are $30 ($15 for members); museum admission for after the event is included in the ticket price. For more information and tickets, visit discoverykidslv.org.

The District

A tree lighting event with a laser light show, falling snow, performances by the Henderson Symphony and the Las Vegas Young Entertainers, Santa and more, will be 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30 along Main Street at 2240 Village Walk Drive, Henderson. Santa photos will be offered daily from Nov. 29-Dec. 24 in the courtyard off Main Street. On Dec. 23, Chabad of Henderson will present the Grand Menorah Lighting event, featuring entertainment, dreidels, doughnuts and music at 5:30 p.m. shopthedistrictgvr.com

Downtown Container Park

Breakfast with Santa will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 at 707 Fremont St. The event features breakfast, photos with Santa, cookie decorating, hot chocolate and an ornament craft. Tickets are $15 for ages 12 and younger; $35 for all-you-can-eat breakfast; and $15 for all-you-can-drink mimosas for ages 21 and older. From Nov. 30 to Dec. 21, Santa photos will be offered 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays (noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 30). downtowncontainerpark.com

Downtown Summerlin

The annual holiday parade starts at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 21 on Park Centre Drive. Santa Claus’ Chalet is located in the Macy’s Promenade through Dec. 24. Photo packages start at $29.99. Pet photo nights are 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Dec. 17. The Rock Rink is located on the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. Hours vary. Skate rentals start at $15. Holiday train rides share the same operating hours as the Rock Rink. Rides are $4. On Dec. 23, Jewish Nevada and the JCC will host a Hanukkah celebration starting at 4 p.m. in the Dining Arroyo. The event will feature a menorah lighting, children’s activities, entertainment and more. downtownsummerlin.com

Performers wave to the crowd as the Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade makes its way through Fes ...
Performers wave to the crowd as the Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade makes its way through Festival Plaza Drive on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The parade features floats, dancers and festive holiday characters and runs every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. through Dec. 22. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ethel M’s Holiday Cactus Garden

Ethel M’s 3-acre cactus garden is decorated for the holidays and on display through Jan. 5, from 5 to 10 p.m. daily (closed Dec. 25; open until 8 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve) at Ethel M Chocolate Factory & Botanical Cactus Garden, 2 Cactus Garden Drive. The attraction also features food trucks, an outdoor movie theater playing holiday clips and selfie photo opportunities. Visits with Santa are 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 22. Admission is free.

Guests walk through Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Rach ...
Guests walk through Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
ethelm.com/holidaylights

Fashion Show mall

The “Holiday Glow” runway show opens Black Friday and will be presented at noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 in the Great Hall at 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Santa photos are offered through Dec. 24 in the Neiman Marcus Court. Santa Cares Day, for kids with autism and special needs, will be Dec. 8. And, pop-up entertainment will be offered 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Dec. 26 in random locations. thefashionshow.com

Fremont Street Experience

The annual Christmas tree lighting with Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Patrick Hughes, president of Fremont Street Experience, will be on Dec. 11. The 50-foot tree will be displayed below the 49.3 million energy-efficient LED lights of the renovated Viva Vision canopy. Santa photos will be available at the event, and the tree will be up through the holiday season. On Dec. 22, a 20-foot grand menorah will be lit at a ceremony led by Rabbi Shea Harlig from Chabad of Southern Nevada. The menorah will be up through the Hanukkah season. Admission is free to both events. vegasexperience.com

Galleria at Sunset

Photos with Santa will be available through Dec. 24 in the Center Court at 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson. Pet photos will be on Tuesdays through Dec. 17, with family photo days on Wednesdays through Dec. 18, and ugly sweater photo days on Thursdays through Dec. 19. On Dec. 7, the mall’s Holiday Kid’s Club event features the Letters to Santa event 9 to 10:30 a.m. The event includes Mrs. Claus and friends, entertainment, activities, train rides and more in the Kohl’s Court. The event is free, and all guests will visit Santa. For details, visit galleriaatsunset.com.

Glittering Lights

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is decorated with more than 3 million LED lights on a 2.5-mile course at 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North. November hours are 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. The attraction will open at 5 p.m. in December. Vehicles are $20-$30. A season pass is $75 and a fast pass is $50 on select dates. The Santa Tram operates on select nights through Dec. 23, $20-$25. glitteringlightslasvegas.com

Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Gabe Ginsberg)
Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Gabe Ginsberg)

Lake Las Vegas

The 90-minute Santa Cruise aboard the La Contessa yacht will features games and photos with Santa, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. Dec. 22 at Lake Las Vegas. Tickets are $30; children must be accompanied by an adult. On Nov. 23, the annual tree lighting will be at 6 p.m. at The Village, and include live music by Annie Meadows and the Dasco Sweater Drive kickoff to benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. lakelasvegasevents.com

Lakes Festival of Lights

The 19th annual Lakes Festival of Lights Boat Parade event will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Lake Sahara North Park, 2500 E. Lake Drive. The City of Las Vegas will provide entertainment, and the parade will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

The Linq Promenade

“Holiday Magic” features festive decor, entertainment and more, from Nov. 26 to Dec. 25 at 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The holiday show features seasonal songs, LED-costumed dancers, stunt acrobatics, street “elves,” and snowfall at the top of the hour from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays (and Dec. 23-25). Strolling piano and entertainment will be 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. An interactive 12-foot tree also will be on display. thelinq.com

Magical Forest

Opportunity Village’s holiday fundraiser opens with a tree lighting celebration, holiday carols, snowfall and a fireworks show on Nov. 29. The attraction will open at 5:30 p.m. daily from Nov. 29 through Jan. 4 (closed Christmas) at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. This year’s event features a production of “Elf the Musical,” the Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel, entertainment, photos with Santa and more. The musical will be presented through Dec. 28, with performances on select dates. Tickets are $15. Passports with entry, unlimited rides and attractions wristband are $22. Ages 3 and younger are free. magicalforest.com

Mine Experience

The family-friendly simulated underground gold mine will be decorated for the holidays and feature Santa, caroling, hot cocoa and cider from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at 57 Lynn Lane, Henderson. Tickets start at $5. mccawmines.org

Night of Lights

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children invites families to its 13th annual Night of Lights from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14 at 100 St. Judes St., Boulder City. The festive event includes hayrides, cookies and cocoa, entertainment, holiday music, games, Santa and more. Admission is free; wristbands for activities are $10. stjudesranch.org/events

Pahrump Tree Lighting

The annual Christmas tree lighting will feature carolers, cookies, hot chocolate and more, at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, 681 NV-160. Admission is free. pahrumpnugget.com

Pajama Train/Santa Train

Friends of Nevada Southern Railway offer a 90-minute Pajama Train ride with Santa, his elves, storytelling, hot chocolate and cookies, at 6 and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 29 through Dec. 21 (also Dec. 22-23) at Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., Boulder City. Tickets are $30-$45. The 30-minute Santa Train will be available on weekends from Dec. 7-22. Rides will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $10. For both experiences, seats are required for all passengers ages 1 and older. nevadasouthern.com

Sam’s Town

Mystic Falls Park opens its 25th season with a tree lighting event honoring veterans and active duty service men and women on Nov. 27. The event begins at 4 p.m. with the lighting at sundown (around 4:30 p.m.). The attraction will feature seasonal decor, snow and a winter wonderland-theme and laser light show 5 to 10 p.m. hourly through Jan. 1. From Nov. 28-Dec. 22, Santa visits will be offered 4 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 5111 Boulder Highway. Admission is free. samstownlv.com

Mystic Falls Park at Sam's Town (Boyd Gaming)
Mystic Falls Park at Sam's Town (Boyd Gaming)

Santa in the Shipwreck

Beginning Dec. 7, Shark Reef Aquarium features photo opportunities with Santa Claus and Santa Jaws 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Dec. 23-24. Admission is $19-$25; ages 3 and younger are free. mandalaybay.com

‘Santa’s Wonderland

Bass Pro Shops offers photos with Santa, games, crafts and activities daily at 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Hours vary. For details, visit basspro.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland.

Silverton

Beginning Dec. 7, Underwater Santa will be available for visits noon to 1:15 p.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22. silvertoncasino.com

Springs Preserve

The Holiday Express train ride takes guests to Santa’s Village for holiday time with Santa, stories, cookie decorating, crafts, a nutcracker display, snow and more, Fridays through Sundays (and Dec. 23) starting Dec. 6. Departures will be every half-hour from 2 to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all other days. Tickets are $12 ($10 for members), and free for ages 2 and younger. springspreserve.org

Holiday decorations are placed throughout Springs Preserve as it hosts its Holiday Express in L ...
Holiday decorations are placed throughout Springs Preserve as it hosts its Holiday Express in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

Tivoli Village

Operation Santa’s Workshop, an interactive attraction featuring decorated rooms, activities and holiday treats, will be open through Dec. 24 at 400 S. Rampart Blvd. Times and days of operation vary. General admission is $34-$39; ages 18 months and younger are free. opnorthpole.com

Town Square

Snow in the Square starts at 7 p.m. daily through Dec. 23, with additional 8 p.m. shows Fridays through Sundays. Photos with Santa will be available daily by appointment through Dec. 23 at 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Online registration is required at tslvsanta.com. On Christmas Eve, visits are first come, first served from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. mytownsquarelasvegas.com

WinterFest

Henderson hosts its annual event Dec. 13-14 at Henderson Events Plaza, 240 S. Water St. The festival opens 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13, with a tree lighting ceremony featuring Mayor Debra March and Santa, fireworks and entertainment. On Dec. 14, the festival features strolling carolers, entertainment, activities, a parade and more, 2 to 8 p.m. The WinterFest Evening Light Parade will start at 5 p.m. along Water Street. Admission is free. cityofhenderson.com

A Christmas tree during the annual WinterFest event at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, ...
A Christmas tree during the annual WinterFest event at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Wynn Las Vegas

The main atrium at the resort features holiday decor and intricately crafted villages inspired by “Gulliver’s Travels.” wynnlasvegas.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Cosmopolitan Tree Lighting Starts the Las Vegas Holiday Season - VIDEO
With a flip of an actual switch the Cosmopolitan lit their tree to signal the start of the Las Vegas holiday season. Golden Knights favorites Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty were on hand to help with the event and skate around the rink with fans. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver killed in crash involving semitrailer in North Las Vegas - VIDEO
North Las Vegas police say a speeding driver was killed after he apparently ran a red light and crashed into a semitrailer at Losee Road and Cheyenne Avenue, Nov. 22, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man who fatally shot Las Vegas casino executive sentenced - VIDEO
Rachel Lee asked the judge to give Anthony Wrobel, 44, the maximum punishment allowed by law for killing her mother, but added she could not harbor anger and resentment. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police shoot man suspected of shooting another at restaurant - VIDEO
A man shot an employee Wednesday at a restaurant near Warms Springs Road and Marks Street, then was shot by officers, according to the Henderson Police Department. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hail in northwest Las Vegas - VIDEO
Small hail was falling in the Centennial Hills area in northwest Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two people rescued from Las Vegas Wash - Video
Two people were rescued from the Las Vegas Wash about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday as widespread rainfall covered the Las Vegas Valley. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Flooding at Linq parking garage - VIDEO
Heavy rain caused flooding at the Linq parking garage on the Las Vegas Strip. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wet and cold weather (for some) in downtown Las Vegas - VIDEO
Eric Hagen of Madison, Wis, walked in the rain and cold through the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in shorts and a T-shirt with no umbrella on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Doctor talks about the condition of dog found shot in face - VIDEO
Dr. Ken Sieranski talks about Dudley, the dog found along U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas, on Sunday, Nov. 17. The dog was being treated at The Animal Foundation. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 adults, 2 children displaced after house fire in Henderson - VIDEO
Crews battle a house fire Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, near East Horizon Ridge Parkway and East Mission Drive in Henderson. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights documentary premiere brings out emotions - VIDEO
A couple of thousand ticket-holders braved marathon traffic and road closures to arrive at T-Mobile Arena three hours before game time to watch the long-in-the-works documentary. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon attracts 35,000-plus runners - VIDEO
More than 35,000 are registered to run in this year’s marathon or half-marathon. They’ll start their journey at 4:30 p.m. and conclude it under the neon lights on the Strip. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heather Bray, as Elvis, wins women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon - VIDEO
Heather Bray completed the 26.2-mile course Sunday in 3 hours, 13 minutes for her first marathon victory. She had run in two others, posting faster times in both. But the costume was heavier than her usual workout garb. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fire damages 7 cars at Las Vegas airport parking garage - VIDEO
Firefighters on Saturday morning extinguished a car blaze that damaged six other vehicles in a parking garage at McCarran International Airport. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rj Consumer Tips
Financial safety while shopping in-store and online during the holidays.
Thunderbirds get ready for Aviation Nation - VIDEO
The Thunderbirds, based at Nellis Air Force Base, will be among the performers at Aviation Nation 2019 at Nellis this weekend, Nov. 16-18. (Briana Erickson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Weekend traffic, what you need to know
What you need to know to get around including traffic, events, and alternative routes.
Suspected drunk driver traveling wrong way on I-15 dies in crash - VIDEO
Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said the crash happened about 3:30 a.m. when a woman driving a dark-colored vehicle believed to be a Volkswagen was heading the wrong way on northbound Interstate 15, between Lake Mead Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Family of DUI fatal crash victim speaks out - VIDEO
The wife and children of DUI fatal crash victim Marcial Escobia, 65, of Las Vegas, speak out about the crash that killed a loving father, husband and grandfather. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sheridan Su’s Every Grain Is Now Open
Sheridan Su's latest restaurant, Every Grain, is open for lunch from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
University Center Drive unveiling - VIDEO
Swenson Street has been renamed University Center Drive after a four year effort by UNLV. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Training canine good citizens in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Fox, an enrichment specialist with The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, trains large, high-energy dogs in canine etiquette to boost their chances for adoption. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Red Rock Canyon free to all Monday for Veterans Day - VIDEO
In honor of Veterans Day, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is free to all visitors on Monday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist dedicates heart sculpture on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Artist Katy Boynton dedicated her sculpture depicting a giant steel heart to the Las Vegas community Saturday night outside Fashion Show mall. (James Schaeffer /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 dead in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Two people died early Saturday morning, Nov. 9, 2019, in a two-vehicle collision on Boulder Highway near Flamingo Road. A 24-year-old man was arrested on DUI-related charges in connection with the crash, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coyotes spotted inside a guarded and gated Summerlin community - VIDEO
Coyotes were spotted inside the Summerlin gated community of Queensridge. Residents are said to have seen as many as eight coyotes nearby the developed residential area. Residents said one neighbor's schnauzer was taken by a coyote and later found dead. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Warm weather in the Las Vegas Valley sticking around - Video
With an area of high pressure staying firm along the West Coast, the mild weather conditions in the Las Vegas Valley will remain for several days. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas firefighters give oxygen to cats - VIDEO
Las Vegas firefighters gave oxygen to cats rescued from a house fire in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cat survives 15-mile commute in car bumper - VIDEO
A Las Vegas Review-Journal employee was surprised to learn she had a passenger during her 15.5-mile commute to the office on a September Sunday. (Tony Morales & James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shortages of OB-GYN doctors in the Las Vegas Valley - Video
Dr. Michael Gardner discusses the shortages of OB-GYN doctors that will happen and what steps are being taken to entice them to come or stay in the Las Vegas area.
Southern Nevada is in a West Nile virus hot zone - VIDEO
Southern Nevada, along with Central Arizona and Southern California, make up a “hot zone” that is reporting the highest number of mosquito-borne West Nile virus cases in the country. The Southern Nevada Health District recently reported 28 cases of West Nile virus in Clark County. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST