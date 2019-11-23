Holiday attractions and upcoming events around the Las Vegas Valley

Here is a list of attractions and events around the Las Vegas Valley this holiday season.

Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Gabe Ginsberg)

Santa Claus greets a line of children waiting to meet him during the Holiday Express at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

(Springs Preserve)

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Erik Kabik)

Santa waves to the crowd during the Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade on Festival Plaza Drive on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. The parade features floats, dancers and festive holiday characters and runs every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. through Dec. 22. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bellagio

The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens will feature a winter wonderland available for viewing 24 hours daily from Dec. 7 through Jan. 4. Admission is free. bellagio.com

Boulder City

The annual Christmas tree lighting will feature entertainment, hot chocolate and more at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Frank T. Crowe Memorial Park, 640 Nevada Way. The Christmas Parade of Lights on Lake Mead, featuring decorated boats, will be 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at 322 Lake Shore Road. Santa’s Electric Night Parade, featuring Santa Claus, will be at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Boulder City Historic District. visitbouldercity.com

The Christmas Express

Western Elite’s 10th annual Christmas Express celebration will be from 4:45 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6, Dec. 7 and Dec. 12-Dec. 14 at Western Elite’s Lincoln County Ranch, located 60 miles outside of Las Vegas. The free event features train rides, hay and carriage rides, lights, farm animals, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a nativity scene and more. westernelite.com/christmas-express

Christmas Town

Cowabunga Bay features the Polar Express train ride, more than 3 million lights, a sledding hill, laser tag, “Let it Snow” light show with snow, obstacle course, photos with Santa and more, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 29 through Dec. 31 at 900 Galleria Drive, Henderson. Tickets are $20 (does not include paintball); ages 2 and younger are free. The Rudolph Saves Christmas Paintball attraction is $10 for 100 paint balls. lasvegaschristmastown.com

Clark County Museum

Heritage Street houses and buildings will be decorated for the holidays from Nov. 29 through Jan. 3 at 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Self-guided tours require museum admission; $2 for adults and $1 for children. On Dec. 13-14, the museum will host its annual Heritage Holidays event, featuring Santa visits, strolling carolers, a craft tent and complimentary light snacks, from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission is free for the event. facebook.com/clarkcountymuseum

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Ice Rink at Boulevard Pool is open 3 to 11 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 20. From Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, hours are noon to 11 p.m. daily. Holiday hours are noon to midnight Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (closed New Year’s Eve). All-day skating is $25. Mondays through Thursdays skating access is $15 for locals, military with ID and hotel guests (limit four per room). Admission to the winter wonderland surrounding the rink is free. Date Skate Mondays and Tuesdays will feature classic holiday films through Dec. 30. Benny the Ice Skating Dog will be on the ice 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27. The Marquee Mistletoe Ball with DJ Crespo will be 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 4. A Night with the Knights, featuring Chance and the Golden Knights Guard, will be on Dec. 6. DJ Vice takes over the Ice Rink on Dec. 18 for the Tao Group Hospitality Cares donation drive to benefit Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth from 8 to 11 p.m. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink

Discovery Children’s Museum

The museum will host its Nutcracker Extravaganza on Nov. 29. The event will feature an interactive reading of the Nutcracker tale, dance classes and craft activities, including snowflake ornaments, Nutcracker hand puppets, and designing your own pair of ballet slippers. On Dec. 8, the Elf Adventure event will feature holiday crafts, story time, a scavenger hunt and more, from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets to the early museum access event are $30 ($15 for members); museum admission for after the event is included in the ticket price. For more information and tickets, visit discoverykidslv.org.

The District

A tree lighting event with a laser light show, falling snow, performances by the Henderson Symphony and the Las Vegas Young Entertainers, Santa and more, will be 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30 along Main Street at 2240 Village Walk Drive, Henderson. Santa photos will be offered daily from Nov. 29-Dec. 24 in the courtyard off Main Street. On Dec. 23, Chabad of Henderson will present the Grand Menorah Lighting event, featuring entertainment, dreidels, doughnuts and music at 5:30 p.m. shopthedistrictgvr.com

Downtown Container Park

Breakfast with Santa will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 at 707 Fremont St. The event features breakfast, photos with Santa, cookie decorating, hot chocolate and an ornament craft. Tickets are $15 for ages 12 and younger; $35 for all-you-can-eat breakfast; and $15 for all-you-can-drink mimosas for ages 21 and older. From Nov. 30 to Dec. 21, Santa photos will be offered 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays (noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 30). downtowncontainerpark.com

Downtown Summerlin

The annual holiday parade starts at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 21 on Park Centre Drive. Santa Claus’ Chalet is located in the Macy’s Promenade through Dec. 24. Photo packages start at $29.99. Pet photo nights are 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Dec. 17. The Rock Rink is located on the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. Hours vary. Skate rentals start at $15. Holiday train rides share the same operating hours as the Rock Rink. Rides are $4. On Dec. 23, Jewish Nevada and the JCC will host a Hanukkah celebration starting at 4 p.m. in the Dining Arroyo. The event will feature a menorah lighting, children’s activities, entertainment and more. downtownsummerlin.com

Ethel M’s Holiday Cactus Garden

Ethel M’s 3-acre cactus garden is decorated for the holidays and on display through Jan. 5, from 5 to 10 p.m. daily (closed Dec. 25; open until 8 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve) at Ethel M Chocolate Factory & Botanical Cactus Garden, 2 Cactus Garden Drive. The attraction also features food trucks, an outdoor movie theater playing holiday clips and selfie photo opportunities. Visits with Santa are 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 22. Admission is free. ethelm.com/holidaylights

Fashion Show mall

The “Holiday Glow” runway show opens Black Friday and will be presented at noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 in the Great Hall at 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Santa photos are offered through Dec. 24 in the Neiman Marcus Court. Santa Cares Day, for kids with autism and special needs, will be Dec. 8. And, pop-up entertainment will be offered 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Dec. 26 in random locations. thefashionshow.com

Fremont Street Experience

The annual Christmas tree lighting with Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Patrick Hughes, president of Fremont Street Experience, will be on Dec. 11. The 50-foot tree will be displayed below the 49.3 million energy-efficient LED lights of the renovated Viva Vision canopy. Santa photos will be available at the event, and the tree will be up through the holiday season. On Dec. 22, a 20-foot grand menorah will be lit at a ceremony led by Rabbi Shea Harlig from Chabad of Southern Nevada. The menorah will be up through the Hanukkah season. Admission is free to both events. vegasexperience.com

Galleria at Sunset

Photos with Santa will be available through Dec. 24 in the Center Court at 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson. Pet photos will be on Tuesdays through Dec. 17, with family photo days on Wednesdays through Dec. 18, and ugly sweater photo days on Thursdays through Dec. 19. On Dec. 7, the mall’s Holiday Kid’s Club event features the Letters to Santa event 9 to 10:30 a.m. The event includes Mrs. Claus and friends, entertainment, activities, train rides and more in the Kohl’s Court. The event is free, and all guests will visit Santa. For details, visit galleriaatsunset.com.

Glittering Lights

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is decorated with more than 3 million LED lights on a 2.5-mile course at 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North. November hours are 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. The attraction will open at 5 p.m. in December. Vehicles are $20-$30. A season pass is $75 and a fast pass is $50 on select dates. The Santa Tram operates on select nights through Dec. 23, $20-$25. glitteringlightslasvegas.com

Lake Las Vegas

The 90-minute Santa Cruise aboard the La Contessa yacht will features games and photos with Santa, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. Dec. 22 at Lake Las Vegas. Tickets are $30; children must be accompanied by an adult. On Nov. 23, the annual tree lighting will be at 6 p.m. at The Village, and include live music by Annie Meadows and the Dasco Sweater Drive kickoff to benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. lakelasvegasevents.com

Lakes Festival of Lights

The 19th annual Lakes Festival of Lights Boat Parade event will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Lake Sahara North Park, 2500 E. Lake Drive. The City of Las Vegas will provide entertainment, and the parade will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

The Linq Promenade

“Holiday Magic” features festive decor, entertainment and more, from Nov. 26 to Dec. 25 at 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The holiday show features seasonal songs, LED-costumed dancers, stunt acrobatics, street “elves,” and snowfall at the top of the hour from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays (and Dec. 23-25). Strolling piano and entertainment will be 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. An interactive 12-foot tree also will be on display. thelinq.com

Magical Forest

Opportunity Village’s holiday fundraiser opens with a tree lighting celebration, holiday carols, snowfall and a fireworks show on Nov. 29. The attraction will open at 5:30 p.m. daily from Nov. 29 through Jan. 4 (closed Christmas) at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. This year’s event features a production of “Elf the Musical,” the Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel, entertainment, photos with Santa and more. The musical will be presented through Dec. 28, with performances on select dates. Tickets are $15. Passports with entry, unlimited rides and attractions wristband are $22. Ages 3 and younger are free. magicalforest.com

Mine Experience

The family-friendly simulated underground gold mine will be decorated for the holidays and feature Santa, caroling, hot cocoa and cider from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at 57 Lynn Lane, Henderson. Tickets start at $5. mccawmines.org

Night of Lights

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children invites families to its 13th annual Night of Lights from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14 at 100 St. Judes St., Boulder City. The festive event includes hayrides, cookies and cocoa, entertainment, holiday music, games, Santa and more. Admission is free; wristbands for activities are $10. stjudesranch.org/events

Pahrump Tree Lighting

The annual Christmas tree lighting will feature carolers, cookies, hot chocolate and more, at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, 681 NV-160. Admission is free. pahrumpnugget.com

Pajama Train/Santa Train

Friends of Nevada Southern Railway offer a 90-minute Pajama Train ride with Santa, his elves, storytelling, hot chocolate and cookies, at 6 and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 29 through Dec. 21 (also Dec. 22-23) at Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., Boulder City. Tickets are $30-$45. The 30-minute Santa Train will be available on weekends from Dec. 7-22. Rides will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $10. For both experiences, seats are required for all passengers ages 1 and older. nevadasouthern.com

Sam’s Town

Mystic Falls Park opens its 25th season with a tree lighting event honoring veterans and active duty service men and women on Nov. 27. The event begins at 4 p.m. with the lighting at sundown (around 4:30 p.m.). The attraction will feature seasonal decor, snow and a winter wonderland-theme and laser light show 5 to 10 p.m. hourly through Jan. 1. From Nov. 28-Dec. 22, Santa visits will be offered 4 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 5111 Boulder Highway. Admission is free. samstownlv.com

Santa in the Shipwreck

Beginning Dec. 7, Shark Reef Aquarium features photo opportunities with Santa Claus and Santa Jaws 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Dec. 23-24. Admission is $19-$25; ages 3 and younger are free. mandalaybay.com

‘Santa’s Wonderland’

Bass Pro Shops offers photos with Santa, games, crafts and activities daily at 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Hours vary. For details, visit basspro.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland.

Silverton

Beginning Dec. 7, Underwater Santa will be available for visits noon to 1:15 p.m. and 2 to 3:15 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22. silvertoncasino.com

Springs Preserve

The Holiday Express train ride takes guests to Santa’s Village for holiday time with Santa, stories, cookie decorating, crafts, a nutcracker display, snow and more, Fridays through Sundays (and Dec. 23) starting Dec. 6. Departures will be every half-hour from 2 to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all other days. Tickets are $12 ($10 for members), and free for ages 2 and younger. springspreserve.org

Tivoli Village

Operation Santa’s Workshop, an interactive attraction featuring decorated rooms, activities and holiday treats, will be open through Dec. 24 at 400 S. Rampart Blvd. Times and days of operation vary. General admission is $34-$39; ages 18 months and younger are free. opnorthpole.com

Town Square

Snow in the Square starts at 7 p.m. daily through Dec. 23, with additional 8 p.m. shows Fridays through Sundays. Photos with Santa will be available daily by appointment through Dec. 23 at 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Online registration is required at tslvsanta.com. On Christmas Eve, visits are first come, first served from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. mytownsquarelasvegas.com

WinterFest

Henderson hosts its annual event Dec. 13-14 at Henderson Events Plaza, 240 S. Water St. The festival opens 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13, with a tree lighting ceremony featuring Mayor Debra March and Santa, fireworks and entertainment. On Dec. 14, the festival features strolling carolers, entertainment, activities, a parade and more, 2 to 8 p.m. The WinterFest Evening Light Parade will start at 5 p.m. along Water Street. Admission is free. cityofhenderson.com

Wynn Las Vegas

The main atrium at the resort features holiday decor and intricately crafted villages inspired by “Gulliver’s Travels.” wynnlasvegas.com