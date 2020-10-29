Horses trained by Nevada inmates for sale in virtual auction

The Bureau of Land Management will host a virtual Wild Horse Auction between Tuesday and Nov. 10, according to a statement.

Inmates in the wild horse program at Stewart Conservation Camp work with their horses Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in anticipation of next week's online adoption. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Twenty horses trained by Nevada inmates will be up for auction next week in a virtual bid.

The Bureau of Land Management will host a virtual Wild Horse Auction between Tuesday and Nov. 10, according to a statement.

The horses were rounded up to be trained by inmates at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center and housed at Stewart Conservation Camp in Carson City.

“A portion of the feral horses rounded up on the Nevada range are taken to the Silver State Industries Ranch, housed at Stewart Conservation Camp. Once there, inmates work with the horses to get them ready for adoption to private owners as well as placement in state and federal programs, such as U.S. Border Patrol, the U.S. Marine Corps and various police departments,” the statement read.

Interested buyers can register for the auction on BLM’s website, where bidding will begin Tuesday. The deadline to register is Sunday.

All the horses can be seen in videos posted by the ranch.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.