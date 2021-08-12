Hospital group requires employees to be vaccinated

St. Rose hospitals are the first in Southern Nevada to announce such a requirement.

The St. Rose Dominican, North Las Vegas Campus, in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

St. Rose Dominican Hospital-Siena Campus in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

St. Rose Dominican hospitals in Southern Nevada will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the hospital group announced Thursday.

The requirement will apply to all physicians, volunteers and others caring for patients within St. Rose facilities.

St. Rose hospitals are the first in Southern Nevada to announce such a requirement, which will go into effect Nov. 1.

“As health care providers we have a responsibility to help end this pandemic and protect our patients, our colleagues, and our communities,” according to a hospital news release. “Requiring vaccination for our teams is critical to maintaining a safe care environment.”

Medical and religious exemptions will be available for those who qualify.

