Hot, windy weather in Las Vegas Valley sparks fire warning

Dry and breezy conditions this week prompted the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning for Clark County and much of Southern Nevada.

A breezy, dry weather pattern will hold steady through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, creating dangerous fire conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

A “red flag” warning for Clark County, indicating that any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, begins at noon Wednesday and runs through 11 p.m. Thursday. Meteorologist Kate Guillet advised against starting outdoor fires during that time.

A high of 99 degrees is forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will tick up into the triple digits heading into the weekend, with highs of 101, 100 and 101 expected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The typical high for this time of year is about 102.

Afternoon breezes of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts between 20 and 30 mph, should blow through Saturday before calming a tad on Sunday.

The weather service expects skies will remain dry and sunny through the weekend, save for some clouds on Saturday.

Overnight lows will hover between 73 and 75 degrees through the period.

